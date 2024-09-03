Why Netherlands boss closes door on Spurs flop's international career
Ajax Amsterdam confirmed on Monday the departure of 26-year-old attacker to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for a reported €21 million.
The transfer, though, has sparked criticism from Dutch national team coach Koeman.
The former Barcelona boss believes that Bergwijn's decision to move to Saudi Arabia was primarily motivated by financial reasons rather than sporting ambition.
During a Tuesday press conference, Koeman brutally told reporters that he has closed the door on Bergwijn's international career.
Steven Bergwijn goes to Saudi Arabia at age 26. It's clear that this has nothing to do with sporting ambition.
Not everyone thinks, fortunately, the same way. I think when you are 26 the main ambition should be sporting and not financial, but those are choices players make.
He could have stayed at Ajax, couldn't he? And I think they pay OK at Ajax too. But yes, it's his choice.
His book with the Dutch National Team is closed. He probably knows what I would have said this.
The Netherlands are set to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Eindhoven on Saturday before facing Germany in Amsterdam on Tuesday.
Bergwijn started his career in the Ajax youth academy before beginning his senior career with PSV Eindhoven.
In January 2020, the winger completed a £27 million move to Tottenham Hotspur, but he failed to make an impact and two years later headed back to Ajax in a £26.4 million deal.
Meanwhile at Al-Ittihad, Bergwijn will play alongside the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Houssem Aouar, Moussa Diaby and Fabinho.
