Espanyol players line up with abandoned dogs instead of mascots

Each member of the Espanyol team walked out with a dog instead of mascots ahead of their La Liga match against Mallorca this weekend.The Spanish club were raising awareness of their campaign,, which translates to, "The parakeets don't abandon!", which helps abandoned dogs to find new homes.Last year, the initiative saw 11 dogs rescued from the streets, whilst more than 2,000kg of food and materials, such as towels and blankets, was donated.

Mango is five months old. We adopted him when he was practically a baby, not even a month old.



We found him abandoned in a dumpster with his siblings. My best friend kept one of his brothers.



Keeping him has been one of the best things that ever happened to me.



It's very important for us to be aware of all this. They have feelings, sometimes even more so than people do.

One standout figure grabbing all the attention is Pol Lozano, who attended a press conference with his five-month-old dog Mango, who was rescued from the street.Speaking at a press conference, accompanied by his dog, Lozano highlighted the importance of adoption and love for animals.