Lisandro Martinez was branded a 'coward' after escaping a red card for a dangerous tackle

In Manchester United's recent 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez found himself at the centre of a controversy after a dangerous tackle on Palace's Daichi Kamada.Many fans and pundits alike believe that Martinez was lucky to stay on the pitch after what could have easily been a game-changing incident.Though the referee judged the foul dangerous but not having enough contact worthy of a red card, former Premier League defender, Stephen Warnock has hit out at the Argentine defender for his "cowardly" tackle.Fans of Manchester United are already uneasy. The club has failed to once again start a season on a good note. With other big clubs pushing their weight closer to the top of the league, United just have to start firing on all cylinders to encourage their fans to support them further.

Tough draw for Man Utd even with their dominance & Martinez's lunging tackle

The match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace was quite tense. Manchester United dominated large portions of the game, creating several chances to score.Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes both hit the woodwork in quick succession, but despite their best efforts, United couldn't break through Palace's defence.Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who was previously on Manchester United's payroll, put on a stellar performance, making several impressive saves to keep his team in the game.However, the incident that got everyone talking happened in the second half when Lisandro Martinez launched into a two-footed tackle on Daichi Kamada.The tackle was reckless, and many watching the game thought Martinez was headed for an early exit from the field.Former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock, who played for teams like Liverpool and Aston Villa, had strong words for Martinez."It is a coward's tackle," Warnock said on. "That is all it is. It is a cowardly tackle to go in and try to protect yourself. I just think I don't like it. The intent is there. I don't understand why you would make that challenge. He is very, very lucky."So, why didn't Martinez see red? After all, two-footed tackles are usually going to warranty a red card 10 out of 10 times.The key reason Martinez stayed on the field was that he made contact with the ball, not Kamada. The VAR (Video Assistant Referee) team reviewed the challenge and decided that whilst the tackle was reckless, it was not dangerous enough to warrant a red card since no contact was made with the player.According to the Premier League Match Centre, "VAR checked for a potential red card and confirmed the referee's call of no red card, deeming this was a reckless challenge and made no contact with Kamada."In other words, Martinez was saved by the fact that his tackle hit the ball first. But Stephen Warnock disagreed with this assessment, arguing that Martinez was lucky not to be sent off."He is so, so lucky that he got the ball there," Warnock said. "Why make a tackle like that? Without a doubt, if he arrived another foot forward, he is going to get sent off and he is going to get a ban."The tackle unsurprisingly sparked debate among football fans, pundits, and former players.Some feel the yellow card was justified because Martinez did not make contact with Kamada. Others argue that the intent and danger of the tackle should have been enough for a red card.This disagreement is quite understandable given the delicate nature of the tackle that could have actually gone either way.In this case, it seems Martinez was saved by the smallest of margins. If his timing had been slightly off or if he had missed the ball entirely, he could have been sent off and left Manchester United with 10 men for the remainder of the game.This could have significantly changed the outcome of the match, most likely for the negative, which would have been disappointing given Man Utd's dominance in the game.

What is next for Martinez and Manchester United?

As for Manchester United, they will need to regroup and focus on their next matches. The team has struggled to convert their chances into goals, as shown in the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.With players like Garnacho and Fernandes coming close but failing to score, Manchester United must find a way to be more clinical in front of goal if they hope to challenge for the Premier League top four places, given the intense competition.They also have the option of winning the UEFA Europa League, which provides a straight ticket to the UEFA Champions League. For this season, the Premier League title may already be a far stretch for them.For Martinez, it will be important to move on from this incident and avoid making similar kinds of dangerous tackles in the future. Whilst his aggressive style of defending can sometimes be an asset, it can also be a liability if he doesn't manage his aggression.The key for Martinez will be finding the right balance between being tough and being reckless.In the end, football is a game of moments. One tackle, one decision, one mistake can change the course of a match. In this case, Lisandro Martinez narrowly avoided disaster, but next time, he might not be so lucky.

Conclusion

Lisandro Martinez's two-footed challenge on Daichi Kamada has created a conversation about dangerous tackles and what should be judged malicious or non-malicious.Whilst some believe the yellow card was sufficient, others, like Stephen Warnock, feel that Martinez got off easily.What is most important is for Martinez to be more careful next time, and play safe.Man Utd will hope he does just that as he will be integral to any kind of success that they hope to get this season.