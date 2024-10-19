Romelu Lukaku names one match that left him 'crying every day'

Photo: Getty Images

Belgium and Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that a match at the 2022 World Cup left him physically and mentally "broken".The 31-year-old was an Inter Milan player at the time and joined the Belgian team at Qatar despite being not fully fit due to a tricky muscle injury.And his performance in a must-win group match against Croatia was a significant talking point during the World Cup.Lukaku missed several crucial chances in Belgium's 0-0 draw against Croatia, which ultimately led to his country's elimination from the tournament.The former Chelsea and Manchester United man had multiple opportunities to score, including hitting the post and missing a close-range header.

So we played Croatia and it was 0-0 and I said, "There's hope."



Then I go subbed on and you guys know how the game went - I missed four clear-cut chances. God decided it that way, no problem.



But the aftermath of it all started when I punched the dugout window, that was when all of my frustrations came out.



I've been playing football for 23 years and that is the first time it got me like that. The very first time.



I never thought about depression but I swear to you I left, I went on holiday, and for a week straight I was crying every day. Physically and mentally I was broken.

I have to give a massive shoutout to Thierry Henry. He called me three times a day every day asking, "Is everything OK? How are you doing mentally?" Because he knows what it's like.



He's just like me he breathes football, he knows everything. He watches all the games and he knows I am a football addict.



From that point on until the final, I didn't watch any World Cup games, I just cried every day.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe

Following Belgium's exit from the World Cup group stages for the first time since 1998, Lukaku was criticised by both fans and the media.Speaking to thepodcast, the ex-Everton ace claimed the missed chances themselves had a significant impact on his mental health.Lukaku has since disclosed that former Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry ensured he had support throughout what was a tough time for him.