Thierry Henry heaps praise on ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery
After steering Paris Saint-Germain to seven pieces of silverware and also guiding Sevilla to three successive Europa League trophies, Emery took on the daunting task of replacing Arsène Wenger at Arsenal in 2018.
However, the Spaniard was sacked after just 18 months in charge and replaced by former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta.
Emery returned to Spain after an unsuccessful period in the Premier League, where he achieved more European glory.
The 52-year-old won the Europa League for a fourth time with Villarreal before being handed a chance back in England as Aston Villa's replacement manager for Steven Gerrard.
And Emery's stock will only continue to rise after he masterminded one of the greatest night in Villa's recent history.
After a tight contest with Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Jhon Durán delivered the knockout blow to secure a famous victory and send out a massive statement to their Champions League rivals.
Fresh off that unbelievable victory against a footballing juggernaut, Arsenal legend Henry told CBS Sports:
He's a tactical genius. He always goes out there and makes sure that his team has an advantage tactically because that's how he operates.
We all know what he did in Spain. It's no disrespect to what Mikel Arteta is doing and he's doing extremely well for Arsenal, but I just thought that if we kept him a bit longer he would have been a success at Arsenal.
He did show it straight after when he left the club. I have massive respect for him.
