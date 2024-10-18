West Ham United vs Everton preview, team news, tickets and prediction

West Ham United and Everton will clash in the Premier League at the London Stadium on matchday 11.The Hammers have been largely disappointing in the league this term, and the same can be said about their visitors too.As of the time of writing, West Ham are 14th on the log after six matches, whilst Everton sit in 16th spot with just a point less than the Hammers.The two sides have won just a game all season and clash in what could be termed a relegation six-pointer at this stage of the season.Following West Ham's poor start to the season, Julen Lopetegui, who just became the new man in the dugout in the summer, said: "We know we have to improve. We are sure that the Premier League is going to be long for all of us and I'm sure these players are going to overcome, to be better, and to improve. I'm sure about this."In the transfer window, West Ham United brought in Max Kilman from Wolves in a big-money move, whilst Luis Guilherme came in from Palmeiras to strengthen the attack, and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham joined on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract at Sheffield United.Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United), Niclas Füllkrug (Dortmund), and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) were the other additions to the squad.In terms of the exits, they have let go of the likes of Flynn Downes to Southampton, Said Benrahma to Lyon, Thilo Kehrer to AS Monaco, Ben Johnson to Ipswich, whilst Angelo Ogbonna and Divin Mubuma were released by the club.Meanwhile, the visitors have been known for relegation fights in recent seasons but they always manage to stay up.In the 2023-24 campaign, the Toffees suffered a points deduction earlier in the season for breaching FFP guidelines and they still kept their Premier League status.Everton, who have been given multiple punishments due to their excessive spending, were quite cautious last summer.The Toffees have struggled to get the best from their recent purchases and that has seen them struggle to get the expected results in recent times.Some of the purchases include forward Iliman Ndiaye who joined the club from Marseille for €18 million, midfielder Tim Iroegbunam arrived from Aston Villa for €10.7 million, whilst another midfielder Jesper Lindstrøm was brought in on loan from Napoli.As per departures, Everton lost the following players - Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for €59.35 million, Ben Godfrey to Atalanta for €12 million , whilst Lewis Dobbin joined Aston Villa for €11.8 million. The likes of Andre Gomes and Dele Alli also left the club after the expiration of their contracts.Everton are battling several injury crisis and that has affected their team badly. The Toffees lost back-to-back two-goal leads against Bournemouth and Aston Villa to lose those games completely.Since then, the players and more importantly the manager, Sean Dyche, have been under immense pressure and only a result in games like this can keep him in the job.A comeback 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on match day 6 could serve as motivation going into further games.However, the Toffees have been battling to keep their status, and it seems they will be in for another long battle this term.To be fair to West Ham, they have played Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City in their opening six games of the season and they lost all those encounters expectedly.Going forward, many will expect them to pick points against teams they are also expected to beat.In terms of the previous 56 meetings between the two sides, West Ham United have won 13 times, Everton have won 29, and 14 of those meetings have been stalemates.

The epic match at London Stadium in London kicks off on Saturday 9th November 2024, at 16:00 UK time.The magnificent 62,500-capacity stadium is the place to be for this clash between the two clubs.

Julen Lopetegui has struggled to pick the best team to help his side win games. As of the time of writing, Niclas Fullkrug remains the only major absentee from the side.Areola should remain in goal, Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, and Lucas Paqueta all lining up in midfield for the Hammers. Some of the changes could see Michail Antonio drop to the bench for Danny Ings.Sean Dyche will be pleased with some of his players that have been available this season. Meanwhile, he still has some decisions to make in his starting XI for this encounter.Ashley Young, who extended his stay at the club, is expected to be in the starting lineup at right back, whilst the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski should provide cover.In midfield, Mangala and Doucoure should continue their partnership, whilst fit-again Calvert-Lewin should lead the line again.

West Ham United have not played a pattern Lopetegui teams are known for. Regardless, fans are expecting the team to function, win games, and make them happy. This is a winnable game for them despite the head-to-head record not being in their favour.Everton, on the other hand, will be banking on their record against the Hammers and also the fact that they have won two of their previous four games at the London Stadium.Overall, it should be an interesting contest for the neutrals.