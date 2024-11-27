Bayern Munich will play host to Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena on December 7, 2024, in a Bundesliga fixture that pits the best team in the land against a lowly Heidenheim side.Bayern are heavy favourites, but Heidenheim will be eager to show their mettle against Germany's best. Bayern have been utterly dominant in the Bundesliga since its inception.The Bavarians have won Germany's most prized title 33 times. Though they lost the title last season in emphatic fashion to Bayer Leverkusen, they will be hoping to reclaim their crown via Vincent Kompany and co.Bayern sit atop the Bundesliga table with 29 points from 12 matches. Vincent Kompany's side is enjoying a fine season, having won their last five league games, including a clinical 3-0 win against FC Augsburg.Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala have been key players in Bayern's attacking setting, while Joshua Kimmich continues to control the midfield. Harry Kane has been on fire this season and has already hit 14 goals and 5 assists in just 11 games this season.The English striker has been a goal scoring machine since his move from Tottenham Hotspur at the start of last season. Since his £100 million pound move from his boyhood club, the 31 year old has scored 64 goals and provided 21 assists for the Bavarian giants.Jamal Musiala is also another key player for the Bavarians this season. He has scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists this season. The 21-year-old has also scored 52 goals and provided 35 assists for his team in over 170 games played. Bayern Munich manager and captain Joshua Kimmich had this to say after the game;Vincent Kompany: “It's normal for it not to be easy – after all it's a Bundesliga game. We had 33 attempts at goal and very often found ourselves inside their box. But we remained patient and continued to show that we wanted to score goals. When you're in the penalty area as often as we were, it's normal that there will be a penalty given at some point. I'm never satisfied because I want us to always be improving. I know how important the win was tonight, and I can really appreciate it.”Joshua Kimmich: “Unfortunately it took a long time before we could score the first goal. But we were without doubt the dominant team throughout the entire game. We kept a clean sheet, had several chances and deserved to win 3-0 in the end. Even if there weren't floods of chances in the first half, it felt pretty good. That's why we were calm at half-time. We knew the spaces would open up at some point. Augsburg put a lot into the first half and to keep that up over 90 minutes isn't easy.”Home fans know that they have to continue to support their beloved team in both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League, but for them to be able to do this, they will need to purchase their Bayern Munich tickets from an online resale store.Heidenheim have had a quite unproductive campaign so far this season, currently sitting in 15th place with 10 points. A recent 5-2 thrashing away against Bayer Leverkusen was yet another harsh reality check for the modest club.The Hedienhem based club led by Frank Schmidt were poor in defence and allowed their opponents to come back having been 2-0 up. The head coach, Frank Schmidt has blamed their loss on injury to Marvin Perhinger. Here is what he had to say;"The game changed after the injury," Schmidt remarked in his post-match interview with Sky Germany afterwards, "There was a three-minute breather and Leverkusen took advantage of that. At first it was perfect. We were on the ball. Then everything changed.""We're missing the bit between our teeth," Schmidt added at the post-match presser, "We don't have the winners' mentality. After the Pieringer injury, we just weren't present. We didn't defend forcefully,""This absolute will to win every duel that I saw at the beginning wasn't there anymore," Schmidt carried on during his press conference soliloquy, "The feeling that every player was confident at his position was gone.""And I think that this three-minute break allowed Leverkusen to start over," Schmidt concluded, "They effectively started from scratch. That's the reason we lost. We don't have an excuse for losing, but we did have it right at the beginning."He will hope that his team do not have to face more injury problems when they meet Bayern Munich at the Allianz arena. His team have been largely poor in their domestic outings, having lost their last three Bundesliga outings.Interestingly they have had more success in their continental outings. Having won three of their UEFA Conference League matches, they are right up there with teams like Chelsea in the driving seat of the table.

Match tickets

The Allianz Arena, with a capacity of 75,000, will be buzzing with excitement. Fans of both teams should be able to get Bayern Munich vs Hedienhem FC tickets at the moment from the appropriate sources. Tickets can be purchased via Bayern Munich's official website or trusted resale platforms.Fans unable to attend can catch the action live on major sports networks.

Team news

Bayern are expected to field a full strength squad, with Harry Kane leading the attack, and the likes of Jamal Musiala supporting in attack.Heidenheim will rely on Hansack and Beck for their attacking moves. They know they will largely be pegged back, so they will prepare to counter their hosts.

Prediction

Bayern's quality and home advantage make them overwhelming favourites. While Heidenheim's defensive approach might keep the game a bit tighter. Bayern's firepower should secure a comfortable win.