Bologna vs Lille preview, team news, tickets, and prediction

Because we can't put that little bit extra into the final pass and finishing. Today the first half wasn't good, then we fixed something in the second and the boys were very good. We conceded a goal on a dead ball... It's a shame because in my opinion, we didn't deserve it. We lost against a strong team that doesn't make you think and in the first half it was clear. We lacked the goal, but for me the performance was positive.



There are no risks because tomorrow we will open the Roma chapter convinced that we played a great game again today and knowing that we weren't able to convert goal opportunities. In this competition, we play against teams that are better than us and that aren't showing it 100% because we are good at putting them in difficulty.



"We have to seize the positives. We will hold firm. I have just looked at the four clear situations with the staff to take the lead and if we can't put it in, there is a final 'blunder'. However, there is no risk: starting tomorrow we will prepare for Roma, a difficult game that we will analyze carefully to 'go dancing somewhere'. Sinisa was right, but I think that seeing the boys complain in the Champions League means that we are doing something good.



“We prepared this match in training camp, not yesterday because we did 48 minutes of training and 20 of video. This match was prepared with our principles. Up front we had a team that doesn't let you play, then in the second half we took the measure and on a few occasions we could not just put it in. However, we also have to consider the opponent: physically Monaco is very strong and it's not easy to play against players like that. In any case, I'm happy because before the matches I think I suffer more than we suffer afterwards. We wanted to give Bologna the 4 points, but not all is lost yet.



"We play against strong teams that don't provide reference points. This happened in the first half, then in the second, we improved some aspects including recovering balls in the midfield and counterattacks. Being able to straighten out some aspects even during the game is another step in growth.



This is the match, there's nothing to say. We had trouble at the beginning because you play against teams you don't know, then in the second half you sort out the situation and things improve. Today we had to rest Orsolini who was walking yesterday in the finishing touches and we put in fresh players... I repeat, we play against teams that are qualitatively and physically strong. If you go and look at the chances, there are Monaco's mistakes on the chances for us: but if we don't score we don't highlight them."

Serie A side Bologna will play host to French Ligue un's LOSC Lille on November 27, 2024, at the Renato Dall'Ara in Italy.This UEFA Champions League tie promises to be a feisty contest as both teams will look to improve on their current positions on the league table of the elite European competition.Bologna is making their first UEFA Champions League appearance since the mid-1960s (1964/65 season), and it is certainly a dream for their many fans who probably have never dreamed of this reality.Though there is excitement in the city for their maiden appearance in the modern European tournament, their campaign has not gone quite well so far.The team has played 4 matches and has failed to win one. Their first encounter was against the Ukrainian side, Shakhtar Donetsk, which resulted in a 0-0 draw. They then travelled to Premier League giants, Liverpool, and were beaten 2-0 at Anfield.Next was another journey to England, this time to the Midlands, they also lost by a similar score line to the high-flying Aston Villa side led by Unai Emery. Their last Champions League encounter saw them lose at home 1-0 to Monaco no thanks to a late goal from Thilo Kehrer.They are placed at a lowly 31st position on the Champions League log, effectively almost taking them out of the tournament.Lille on the other hand is flying high in the UEFA Champions League.They have also claimed some impressive scalps this season. The French side has beaten both Madrid sides; 1-0 vs Real Madrid and a 3-1 away victory at Atlético Madrid. Their last Champions League encounter saw them held 1-1 vs Italian giants, Juventus.

The match kicks off at 21:00 GMT on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at the Renato Dall'Ara in Italy. The stadium boasts a capacity of 38,000 and is expected to be filled with passionate home supporters.

The Italian side will be hoping to get their first win in the competition by defeating their French counterparts. Here is their expected lineup for the game.Lille has a strong team featuring some quality players. The likes of Jonathan David and Angel Gomes are just a few of the quality players in their squad.

Bologna have been quite poor in the competition unsurprisingly, and they look to be well on their way out of their debut appearance since the competition was remodelled, they will face a really difficult challenge in the form of Lille.