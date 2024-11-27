West Ham United vs Wolves preview, team news, tickets and prediction

West Ham and Wolves will clash in the Premier League on match day 15 at the London Stadium.Under new manager Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers struggled in the early stages of the season, and the fans were not pleased.Similarly, Wolves have been underwhelming, and they have not achieved excellent results this term.As of the time of writing this article, West Ham United are 13th on the Premier League log with 11 points, while Wolves sit in second position from bottom after nine matches.West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui on his side's poor form back in late September: "We know we have to improve. We are sure that the Premier League is going to be long for all of us and I'm sure these players are going to overcome, to be better, and to improve - I'm sure about this.Since the statement above, West Ham United took four points from a possible nine (lost to Tottenham on the road).The Hammers are keen to make an impression after a poor start to the season. Lopetegui's side have been expansive in their play but results have eluded them. They have already lost to Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Chelsea in the Premier League this season, and here is a chance for them to redeem themselves.However, they have managed results against the likes of Ipswich Town and Manchester United at home.On the other hand, Wolves made some personnel changes during the summer. Rodrigo Gomes arrived from Braga, André from Fluminense, Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace, Pedro Lima from Sport Recife, Tommy Doyle from Manchester City, and Jørgen Strand Larsen arrived on a loan deal from Celta de Vigo.Meanwhile, Max Kilman made a big-money move to West ham United as well as Pedro Neto who left for Chelsea, and Daniel Podence moved to Saudi Arabia.Gary O'Neill did a good job at Wolves last season, but it has been a different ball game this season totally.Wolves have lost seven of their opening nine games of the season and things are not looking bright for the current coaching crew as of the time of writing.Although they have tried their best with some efforts, it has not resulted in a win or improved the two points that they currently have.The owners will not be pleased with what they have seen so far, but the lack of quality players in attack has left them in a tight corner weeks into the new season. Unless they make a drastic change, they are in for the relegation fight this season.Wolves did show some fight against Manchester City and Wolves back in October. The club manager, O'Neill said : “My main takeaway from today is the depth of resolve shown by the team. Coming back from 2-0 down without a win this season speaks volumes about their character.“We'll definitely be fine this season, and this result just strengthens my belief in that.”“To come out second half and be able to find the personality and quality and drive to still produce, that deserves something from the game. We went about it in a strange way and the way the game's going, you're probably expecting it to go 1-1, but as it is at the moment, we decide to try and do it the hard way, and it ended up a little bit crazy at the end, but I'm delighted for the boys, because they've had some tough, tough breaks, some deflections go against us – Schar and the last minute goal at the weekend.” the manager concluded.West Ham United v Wolves head-to-head record shows that in the 21 meetings they've had since 2004. West Ham have won 11 times and Wolves have won 9 times. Just a single fixture has ended in a draw.The head-to-head record shows how close this fixture has been over the years and that might be the case again in this Monday night action in London. West Ham have won each of the past four ties they hosted and that should count for something.

The epic match at London Stadium in London kicks off on Monday 9th December 2024, at 20:00 GMT.The magnificent 62,500-capacity stadium is the place to be for this clash between these two ambitious clubs.Getting West Ham United v Wolves tickets could take a lot of work given the standard of this game. Hence, you are advised to search ticket reselling sites should they be expectedly sold out on each club's channels.

As of the time of writing, Niclas Fullkrug remains the only major absentee from the side. Areola should remain in goal, Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, and Lucas Paqueta all lining up in midfield for the Hammers. Antonio is in attack.Wolves do have several players out injured like Boubacar Traore (knee), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic, Leon Chiwome, and a host of others. Others with minor injuries are all expected to make a return to the team. However, the manager will hope that the other fit players in the team can get things done.

Prediction

West Ham have been disappointing under their new manager this season. If care is not taken, he could even be sacked before this fixture. The Hammers have gathered some results in October, but they need more than just that if they want to achieve their targets this season.Wolves are not far off in the head-to-head but their lack of form and results has left them in the relegation fight. Meanwhile, trips to London have not been fruitful lately - they have lost on each of the past four visits.It promises to be a tight game and quite competitive. Form might not decide the winner in the end, but one thing is sure, there will be fireworks.