Leicester City vs Manchester City preview, team news, tickets, and prediction

On December 29, 2024, Leicester City will welcome defending Premier League champions Manchester City to the King Power Stadium in what promises to be a thrilling matchup.This clash will see a battling Leicester side against Pep Guardiola's now crumbling team, with both clubs needing points desperately for different objectives.Leicester City, previously managed by Steve Cooper, were having a not so good return to the Premier League after their brief stint in the Championship.Cooper, a former Leicester rivals, Nottingham Forest coach failed to bring the desired results and football to Leicester, that blends tactical discipline with an attacking flair that fans at the King Power have long admired, as was seen under former manager, Enzo Maresca.Currently sitting 16th in the Premier League with 10 points from 12 games, Leicester have shown some signs of brilliance but remain very inconsistent.Their recent form includes one win, three losses, and one draw, underlining their poor displays and hence the cause of the sack of Steve Cooper.Reports however suggest that the Midlands club are on the verge of appointing former Manchester United striker and caretaker manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy who enjoyed two great victories over the team during his short stint as manager.Fans of Leicester City will hope that their team is able to fight back and resurrect their hopes for another Premier League season, when they finally appoint a new manager.However in the meantime, they will need to support the team by purchasing Leicester City tickets from an online resale store.Founded in 1884, Leicester City's history took a dramatic turn in 2016 when they shocked the footballing world to win the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri.It was a fairytale for the ages elevating Leicester from underdogs to global stardom. The club also won the FA Cup in 2021, underlining their ability to compete with the big boys at the highest level.Manchester City, under the legendary Pep Guardiola, has definitely set the standard for dominance in English football.The Spanish manager, who recently extended his stay at the club for yet another two years is having one of his periods of his career.For the first time in the legendary manager's career he is winless in 6 games, and has lost five of those consecutively. This is also the first time a defending champion is going through such a run.City with all of their many troubles currently sit 2nd in the table with 23 points from 12 games. Their recent form is quite poor for their lofty standards, with two wins and three losses in their last five matches.Guardiola's men will seek to combine their usual relentless pressing, precise passing, and clinical finishing, that has been lacking for some time in order to overwhelm this resolute Leicester City side.Pep Guardiola who no doubt be scratching his head over what has been a torrid run for his men, here was what he had to say after their embarrassing loss at home to Tottenham:he said when asked if the 4-0 defeat ends City's title defence.

Match tickets

The King Power Stadium, with its 32,000-seat capacity, will be packed to the rafters for this marquee clash. Leicester fans will look to create an electric atmosphere for this huge game. Leicester City vs Manchester City tickets are available through Leicester City's official website and authorized resellers. As demand is expected to be high, fans are encouraged to secure their seats promptly.For those unable to attend, the game will be broadcast live on major sports channels and streaming platforms.

Team news

James Justin's defensive solidity and Wout Faes versatility will also be vital, as Leicester will aim to contain City's wide threats. The home side will likely focus on staying compact first.Manchester City enter the game with an embarrassment of riches in terms of squad depth. Erling Haaland will lead the line, eager to his goal tally, while Bernardo Silva's creativity and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield will be key to Man City's dominance.

Prediction

Manchester City's sheer quality, hunger and anger to bounce back from the disappointment of late is likely to prove too much for the Foxes.Guardiola's side have rarely faltered and now that they have hit a low, they should be motivated to win this game. Their ability to also control games like this ensures that they are favorites to take all three points.