Stuttgart vs St. Pauli preview, team news, tickets, and prediction

VfB Stuttgart will welcome St. Pauli to the MHP Arena for a crucial Bundesliga clash on the 21st of December 2024.This fixture promises an exciting encounter as both teams will look to secure vital points in their campaigns.The electrifying atmosphere at the iconic Stuttgart stadium sets the stage for a very entertaining game between these two teams.Stuttgart will go into this game with their attacking brand of football, having been noted as one of the more entertaining teams in the Bundesliga this season.Though they are currently seated in 13th position and have a points total of 13, they have shown some good displays and could be a threat from the wings.The Swabians rely heavily on their dynamic wingers and attacking midfielders to carve out opportunities, while their defence has shown it's capacity even against some of the league's best sides.The Stuttgart supporters will be hoping for a strong showing in this game, as a win could significantly help push up their position on the league standings.Their last game in the league saw them lose 3-2 at home to Frankfurt. Here is what the coach and his players; Nick Woltemade and Ermedin Demirovic, had to say after the game.VfB head coach Sebastian Hoeneß:Nick Woltemade:Ermedin Demirovic:Meanwhile, fans have the opportunity to act quickly by purchasing Stuttgart tickets from an online resale store.St. Pauli's promotion to the Bundesliga has been one of the season's feel good stories. Known for their passionate fan base, determined and dogged performances, St. Pauli have shown they belong in Germany's top tier.While they might not have the star power of some of the bigger teams, their work ethic and tactical discipline make them a tricky opponent for anyone.St. Pauli's ability to absorb pressure and capitalise on set pieces or counterattacks will be key in this matchup against Stuttgart.The newly promoted team are just 16th on the Bundesliga table and have just been able to amass eight points so far, but with their impressive displays in the games, there is hope for the team.They lost their manager Fabian Hurzeler this summer to Brighton and Hove Albion, but their new manager Alexander Blessin and Jackson Irvine had this to say after the game.Alexander Blessin:Jackson Irvine:

Match Tickets

The MHP Arena, with its seating capacity of over 60,000, is expected to be buzzing with energy for this encounter.Stuttgart's home support is always a force to reckon with, and the addition of travelling St. Pauli fans will only add to the excitement.Tickets for Stutggart vs St Pauli tickets are available through the official VfB Stuttgart and St. Pauli websites, as well as authorised ticket resellers.Fans are advised to book early, as this fixture is likely to sell out quickly given the popularity of both teams.

Team news

Nubel, Vagnoman, Roualt , Chabot, Mittelstadt, Stiller, Karazor, Führich, Reider, MillotVasilj, Saliakas, Wahl, Smith, Ritzika, Mets, Irvine, Gullavogui, Boukhalfa, Afolayan, Eggestein

Prediction

While Stuttgart are favourites on paper, St. Pauli's resistance might make this a closer contest than many expect.