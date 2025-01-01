Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim preview, team news, tickets, and prediction

The exciting Bundesliga resumes on an action-packed weekend with an exciting Matchday 17 fixture between Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim on the 15th of January, 2025.The match is expected to take place at the famous Allianz Arena in Germany.As of the time of writing, Bayern Munich are top of the Bundesliga standings with 29 points from their first eleven matches.They are currently unbeaten and have only dropped points twice all season in the league under new manager Vincent Kompany who took over from former coach Thomas Tuchel. They are six points ahead of surprise second-place Eintracht Frankfurt.Bayern Munich endured a disappointing 2023/24 season under Thomas Tuchel as they ended the season without a single piece of silverware.They lost the 2023 German Super Cup 3-0 to RB Leipzig and were eliminated in the Semifinals of the UEFA Champions League by eventual champions Real Madrid. They suffered a shock second-round loss in the DFB Pokal to FC Saarbrucken.They eventually finished third in the league standings with a point behind second-placed Stuttgart and 18 points behind Champions Bayer Leverkusen to end a streak of eleven consecutive Bundesliga titles.The events of disappointment led to the dismissal of German coach Thomas Tuchel who was replaced by Vincent Kompany.They came into the new season under the Belgian coach hoping to regain the title they lost to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the previous season.Defenders Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui both joined English side Manchester United in the summer while attacking midfielder Malik Tillman moved to PSV Eindhoven.They brought in young France winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace and Joao Palhinha from Fulham. Centre-back Hiroki Ito also joined from fellow Bundesliga side Stuttgart whilst England International Eric Dier who spent half of the previous season on loan at the club joined on a free transfer from former club Tottenham Hotspur.They started the league season with an away 3-2 victory over Wolfsburg. They dropped points in the league for the first time in an entertaining 1-1 draw with last season's champions Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena. Their most recent league match was a 3-0 home win over 10-man Augsburg.They have scored a whopping 36 goals in the league conceding just seven times. Striker Harry Kane leads the Bundesliga in goals with fourteen.Bayern Munich have also advanced to the third round of the German Cup after pairs of 4-0 wins over Ulm and Mainz in the first and second rounds respectively.In the UEFA Champions League, they currently sit 13th on the log with three wins and two losses from five games.They opened the season with a 9-2 mauling of Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb. They lost for the first time on Matchday two as they were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa courtesy of a Jhon Duran second-half strike.They lost consecutive matches on matchday three when they were beaten convincingly by Barcelona. Brazilian forward Raphinha scored a hat trick as the match ended 4-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.Their most recent outing was a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Paris Saint Germain.On the other hand, Hoffenheim's start to the season has been very poor. As of the time of writing, they are 13th on the Bundesliga standings just two points above the drop zone. They have won three times, drawn three times, and lost five matches in the Bundesliga.The 2024/25 season marks their 17th consecutive season in the Bundesliga. After finishing the 2023/24 season in seventh place, they secured promotion to the 2024/25 Europa League.American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo was sacked in November after a dismal start to the season and he was replaced by former Sturm Graz coach Christian Ilzer.In the summer, they brought in the likes of Adam Hlozek, Alexander Prass, Valentin Gendrey, and Robin Hranac to boost their ranks.They started the season with a 3-2 home win over newly-promoted Holstein Kiel. They, however, lost for the first time this season to second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday two as they were beaten 3-1 away from home.In the German cup, they faced Wolfsburg in the third round on December 4, after wins over Würzburger Kickers and Nurnberg in the first and second rounds respectively.In the Europa League, they are a place outside of qualifying for the next round in 25th with five points from their opening five games. Their only win came against Dynamo Kyiv on matchday two when they secured a 2-0 victory.The past ten encounters between these two teams have been high-scoring.Bayern Munich have won six of these matches with Hoffenheim winning twice and the other two ending in stalemate. The last time Hoffenheim claimed a victory at the Allianz Arena was in 2019.

The epic match at Allianz Arena in Munich will kick off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, January 15th, 2025.The 75,024-capacity stadium will host this league clash between Bayern and Hoffenheim.Getting Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim tickets could take a lot of work given the standard of this game. Hence, you are advised to search ticket reselling sites should they be expectedly sold out on each club's channels.

As of the time of writing, Bayern Munich will have to cope without Hiroki Ito (broken foot), Josip Stanisic (knee injury), and Sven Ulreich(personal reasons). They should however have Alexandre Pavlovic, Joao Palhinha, and Leon Goretzka back in action for this match.Hoffenheim will be without centre forward Ihlas Bebou and midfielder Grischa Promel who is out with a Cruciate Ligament tear. They should however have defender Ozan Kabak back in action for the matchup.

