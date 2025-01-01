Feyenoord vs Utrecht preview, team news, tickets and prediction

Football action continues in the Eredivisie in 2025 as the year starts with an exciting match between Feyenoord and Utrecht on Matchday 18.The match is scheduled to take place at the Feyenoord stadium, Rotterdam on the 12th of January, 2025.As of the time of writing, Feyenoord are currently fourth on the Eredivisie standings with 28 points from a possible 39.They sit eight points adrift of log leaders PSV Eindhoven with 13 games played. They have won eight times, drawn four matches and lost just once in the league under new coach Brian Priske who took over from former manager Arne Slot who joined Liverpool in the summer.In the 2022/23 season, they won their 16th top-flight league title under former manager Arne Slot finishing the season with seven points more than their closest rival PSV Eindhoven.They were unable to replicate their title-winning form in the 2023/24 season however, finishing second with 84 points, 7 points lower than PSV Eindhoven who won the league.Their second-placed finish in the league ensured they qualified automatically for the group stage of the new 36-team UEFA Champions League.Their only piece of silverware was the KNVB Cup where they defeated NEC Nijmegen 1-0 to claim a 14th cup title.In the 2024/25 summer, they lost Dutch coach Arne Slot to Liverpool . They also lost defensive midfielder Mats Wieffer to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.They brought in Brian Priske to replace Slot and also brought in a couple of players with the likes of In-beom Hwang, Ondrej Lingr, Facundo Gonzalez and Jordan Lotomba all joining the Dutch side.They started the new season with a penalty shootout win over rivals and league champions PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield. The match ended 4-4 in regulation time and Feyenoord were victorious 4-2 on penalties.The league season then began with a shock 1-1 draw at home to Willem II. They got their first league victory of the season when they thrashed PEC Zwolle 5-1 away from home on Matchday 2.Their only league loss of the season came on Matchday 10 as they were defeated 2-0 by Ajax in front of their fans. They are currently preparing to face Fortuna Sittard as part of the continuation of Matchday 14 in the Eredivisie.In the UEFA Champions League, they are currently in position 21 among the 36 participating teams. They have seven points from their opening five games with two wins, 2 losses and a draw.They were thrashed 4-0 at home by German Champions Bayer Leverkusen on the opening day of the Champions League. They got their first victory on matchday 2 as they defeated Spain high-flyers Girona 3-2 away from home.Their most recent outing was a remarkable 3-3 comeback draw against the Champions of England, Manchester City where they scored three times in the last 15 minutes to come back from three goals down to secure a memorable draw at the Etihad.Utrecht on the other hand currently sit a remarkable second on the Eredivisie standings. They have started the season on a high with 31 points from their opening 12 matches. They are five points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven with a game in hand.They finished the 2023/24 season outside of the European spots in seventh place and were expected to build on an impressive campaign in the 2024/25 season.In the summer, they brought in the likes of Noah Ohio from Belgian side Standard Liege and leftback Kolbeinn Finnsson from Denmark club Lyngby.They started the season in brilliant form with an opening day 1-0 victory over PEC Zwolle. Their only league loss of the season was a 2-0 home loss to Feyenoord on Matchday 9.In the KNVB Cup, they defeated lower league side FC Lisse 2-1 away from home to qualify for the next round. Their last league match was a 2-1 win over NEC Nijmegen away from home.As of the time of writing, they are preparing for a top-of-the-table clash when they play host to league leaders PSV Eindhoven on the 1st of December, 2024.The last ten outings between these two sides have produced eight wins for Feyenoord and a single victory for Utrecht with just a stalemate between both sides. The last time Utrecht were victorious at the Feyenoord stadium was in a league match in 2014.

Match tickets

This highly anticipated match at De Kuip in Rotterdam kicks off on Sunday 12th January 2025, at 20:00 GMT.The magnificent 51,177-capacity stadium is the place to be for this clash between the Dutch side sides.Getting Feyenoord v Utrecht tickets could take a lot of work given the standard of this game. Hence, you are advised to search ticket reselling sites should they be expectedly sold out on each club's channels.

Team news

Feyenoord will hope to have Julian Carranza who became the first Feyenoord player to record a goal involvement in his first three Eredivisie starts since Roy Makaay in 2007 firing and fit for this important matchup.Priske's side will also hope to have available Quilindschy Hartman, Ibrahim Osman, Hugo Bueno, and Ayase Ueda for the upcoming league match. Midfielder Quinten Timber who has been booked four times will hope to avoid another booking in order not to miss the match due to suspension.Utrecht will continue to be without defensive midfielder Alonzo Engwanda and Can Bozdogan who is out with Achilles tendon injury. Other players who might be unavailable are left-back Kolbeinn Finnsson and Goalkeeper Kevin Gadellaa.

Prediction

