FC Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum match preview, team news and prediction

The exciting action in the Bundesliga continues on Matchday 25 with a thrilling fixture between Bayern Munich and Bochum at the Allianz Arena. The match is scheduled to be held on the 8th of March, 2025.As of the time of writing, Bayern Munich are currently top of the German Bundesliga with 36 points from their first 15 league matches. They have won 11 times and drawn three times in the League this season while their only defeat was a shock 2-1 loss at the hands of Mainz on Saturday, December 14, 2024. They are however still four points ahead of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.The Bavarians endured a disappointing 2023/24 season under previous manager Thomas Tuchel who left the club at the end of the season and was replaced by Belgian coach, Vincent Kompany who joined from Burnley.They missed out on the Bundesliga for the first time in eleven years to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen while also ending the season with any piece of silverware. Bayern Munich were also beaten convincingly by RB Leipzig in the German Super cup, suffering a 3-0 loss.There were recruitments coming into the summer under their new Belgian head coach. They brought in young French forward Micheal Olise from Crystal Palace and were able to sign long-time target Joao Palhinha from Fulham.The German big boys also signed centre-back Hiroki Ito from rivals Stuttgart, while England international Eric Dier joined from Tottenham Hotspurs after spending half of the previous season on loan at the club. Key departures include Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui who both moved to England to join Manchester United.Bayer Munich started the campaign on a high with an entertaining 3-2 win at Wolfsburg on Matchday one. They dropped points for the first time this season when they drew 1-1 against Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side. After a good run of games, they lost for the first time this season when they were defeated 2-1 by Mainz in what was a shocking outcome.Their last match of the year is a home game against RB Leipzig before the Bundesliga goes for the winter break. In the German cup, they were recently eliminated from the round of 16 by Bayer Leverkusen after falling to a second-half goal by Nathan Tella.They had previously defeated Ulm and Mainz by 4-0 scoreline in the first and second round respectively. In the UEFA Champions league, Bayern Munich are currently 10th, with 12 points from their opening six matches. They opened their campaign with a 9-2 mauling of Dinamo Zagreb on matchday one, before suffering back-to-back losses to Aston Villa and Barcelona consecutively on matchday two and three.Nonetheless, the former Bundesliga kings bounced back to form with a 1-0 win over Benfica, before defeating French Champions Paris Saint Germain by the same scoreline. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 comeback victory over Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday six. They are currently on course to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition after bouncing back from a poor start to the European campaign.Bochum on the other hand are in their second season since gaining promotion back to the Bundesliga. They narrowly escaped relegation in the 2023/24 season after a massive comeback victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf on penalties after canceling out a 3-0 first-leg deficit.In the summer, Bochum signed Ibrahima Sissoko on a free transfer from French Ligue one side Strasbourg, while attacking midfielder Dani de Wit also joined in a free transfer from AZ Alkmaar. Other new signings were Ivan Ordets, Timo Horn, Aliou Balde, and Myron Boadu, who all moved to the club.Key departures from the club included Japanese winger Takuma Asano, who joined Mallorca at the end of his loan deal, while Kevin Stoger moved to Borussia Monchengladbach in a free transfer. Patrick Osterhage and Danilo Soares also moved away from the club in the summer.As of the time of this writing, Bochum are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings. They are without a win in their fourteen games so far, as they have lost 11 times and picked up 3 draws. They have also been beaten heavily by both Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt this season, suffering 5-0 and 7-2 losses to both teams respectively.Bochum's most recent outing was an encouraging 1-1 draw at Union Berlin despite playing with ten men for the majority of the game. They were eliminated in the first round of the German Cup by Jahn Regensburg after suffering a shock 1-0 loss.The past ten meetings between both sides have produced eight wins for Bayern Munich while Bochum have been victorious twice. The first meeting between them this season ended in a 5-0 win for Vincent Kompany's side.

The exciting match at the Allianz Arena kicks off on the 8th of March, 2025.The magnificent 75,024-capacity stadium in Munich with its electrifying atmosphere will be ready to host this fixture.Getting Bayern Munich vs Bochum tickets could take a lot of work given the standard of this game. Hence, you are advised to search ticket reselling sites should they be expectedly sold out on each club's channels.

As of the time of this writing, Bayern Munich are currently without top scorer Harry Kane and former Fulham Midfielder Joao Palhinha who are both out with injuries. They should however be expected back for this fixture.As of the time of writing, the relegation-threatened side boast an almost healthy squad with only forward Myron Boadu out injured.

