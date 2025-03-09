Scottish club caught reposting content of OnlyFans star on X
Table of Contents
The official account of the League Two outfit on X, formerly Twitter, was seen reposting content from OnlyFans model Sophie Rain before eventually deleting the post.
Whilst the picture was not pornographic, the club considered it as "unfavourable content".
We're aware of some unfavourable content that was shared on the club's X account early this morning.Rain, 20, is an American internet personality and model who gained prominence through her content on platforms like OnlyFans and TikTok.
Needless to say, this content does not reflect the views of the club.
A full investigation is currently underway into the source of this activity.
We strongly condemn the personal abuse that has been aimed at members of the media team this morning, in particular, those without access to the club's X account.
|Photos: @sophieraiin
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Brazilian actress swaps porn industry for soccer refereeing
- Norwich player caught browsing Pornhub whilst filming Instagram story
- Who's soccer superstar slid into Instagram DMs of porn star Lana Rhoades?
- League One club accidentally show porn in stadium bar at half-time
- Whoops! Inverness CT's Twitter account caught 'liking' x-rated porn tweet
Post a Comment