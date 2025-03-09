Scottish club caught reposting content of OnlyFans star on X

We're aware of some unfavourable content that was shared on the club's X account early this morning.



Needless to say, this content does not reflect the views of the club.



A full investigation is currently underway into the source of this activity.



We strongly condemn the personal abuse that has been aimed at members of the media team this morning, in particular, those without access to the club's X account.

Scottish side Clyde have been left red-faced after a content of an OnlyFans star appeared to be shared via their official X account.The official account of the League Two outfit on X, formerly Twitter, was seen reposting content from OnlyFans model Sophie Rain before eventually deleting the post.Essentially, the incident caused controversy, and the club have launched an investigation.Whilst the picture was not pornographic, the club considered it as "unfavourable content".Rain, 20, is an American internet personality and model who gained prominence through her content on platforms like OnlyFans and TikTok.