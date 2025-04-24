Jamie Vardy announces Leicester exit after 13 years
In a heartfelt video shared by the club, the 38-year-old striker struggled to hold back tears as he announced that this season will mark the end of his unforgettable journey at the King Power Stadium.
It's something that I've thought about and spoken about with my family. I think it's time.
I'll be devastated on the day when it is the last [game], but good things, they come to an end.
I've spent 13 unbelievable years at this club, with lots of success, and some downs, but the majority have all been highs.
It's finally time to call it a day, which I'm devastated about it, but I think the timing it right.
A Legacy Carved in Foxes History
Since joining Leicester from non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012 for just £1 million, Vardy has become one of English football's greatest underdog stories.
He rose through the ranks to become the Foxes' all-time Premier League top scorer - netting 198 goals in 498 appearances.
His most iconic achievement came during the 2015/16 season, when he spearheaded Leicester's 5000-1 title triumph under Claudio Ranieri, scoring 24 goals in the campaign and breaking the record for scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League games.
Emotional Tributes from the Club
Leicester City Chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, also paid tribute to Vardy in a touching statement.
Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person.
He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection.
I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this Football club.
What's Next for Jamie Vardy?
Despite his departure from Leicester, Vardy isn't hanging up his boots just yet.
According to reports, he has received lucrative offers from abroad, including interest from Major League Soccer (MLS) and clubs in Saudi Arabia, where former teammate Riyad Mahrez currently plays.
