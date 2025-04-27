Tranmere Rovers star suspended for 13 games over homophobic abuse
Table of Contents
|Photo: PA
The Football Association (FA) confirmed on Saturday that the 32-year-old breached FA Rule E3.
His actions during the match at Prenton Park on 11 January 2025 were deemed "abusive, insulting, and improper", with the offence classified as an "aggravated breach" due to references to sexual orientation.
In addition to the lengthy suspension, Finley has been fined £2,000 and must complete an education programme aimed at addressing discriminatory behaviour.
A statement from the FA read:
An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a 13-match suspension, £2,000 fine and mandatory education programme on Sam Finley for a breach of FA Rule E3 during the EFL League Two fixture between Tranmere Rovers and Walsall.
Sam Finley admitted the charge against him, and the sanctions were imposed following a hearing.
A Pattern of Past Misconduct
This is not the first time Finley has faced disciplinary action for discriminatory language.
In 2016, whilst playing for AFC Fylde, he received a four-match ban and a fine after making a homophobic remark towards a referee.
Later, in 2020, whilst at Accrington Stanley, Finley was given an eight-match ban, reduced from 11, and a fine for an offensive comment made to a Rochdale player.
These repeated incidents have raised serious concerns regarding his conduct on the pitch.
Impact on Tranmere Rovers' Survival Fight
This season, Finley has made 33 appearances in League Two, playing a significant role for Tranmere.
With the Rovers still not mathematically safe from relegation, Finley's absence could have serious consequences.
The club can ensure survival with victory over Crewe Alexandra on the penultimate weekend, but losing an experienced midfielder at such a critical time adds pressure to Nigel Adkins' squad.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Monaco star Camara given four-match ban for taping over anti-homophobia badge
- San Diego Loyal walk off field after alleged homophobic slur
- Ex-Chelsea player Mateja Kežman calls homosexuality a 'disease'
- Nigeria ban lesbians from women's league & national team
- Swedish team sack entire squad for homophobic abuse
Post a Comment