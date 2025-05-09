Liverpool fans convinced Federico Chiesa will start vs Arsenal after new Pope's speech
As Pope Leo XIV delivered his first public address following his appointment as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, fans at Anfield were focused on just one thing: the frequent mention of the word "Chiesa", which translates to "church" in Italian - and also happens to be the name of Reds winger Federico Chiesa.
The 26-year-old Italian star has barely featured since his move from Juventus last summer, making just five Premier League appearances with no goals or assists to his name.
But after hearing "Chiesa" mentioned seven times in the Pope's speech, Liverpool fans are convinced it's a divine hint that he's starting against Arsenal this weekend.
"POPE KEEPS SAYING CHIESA, HE'S STARTING ON SUNDAY," one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Another joked, "New Pope stood up there talking about Chiesa. Presumably urging [Arne] Slot to give him more playing time."
One fan even suggested divine intervention in the transfer market, "Reckon the Vatican will chuck a cheeky bid in the summer window?"
Chiesa, signed on a long-term deal reportedly worth £10 million plus £2.5 million in add-ons, has only managed to find the net in domestic cup competitions - once in the FA Cup against Accrington Stanley, and again in the League Cup Final vs Newcastle United.
Despite limited appearances, he remains a fan favourite, and his name's Vatican cameo has only added to the mythos.
Liverpool face Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday, in what is expected to be a celebratory atmosphere after the Reds wrapped up the Premier League title weeks ago.
With nothing on the line, fans are hopeful that Chiesa gets his chance to shine - especially with backing from the highest seat in Rome.
