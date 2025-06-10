Roman Abramovich wants 'proper goodbye' to Chelsea fans in rare interview
|Photo: AFP/Getty Images
In a rare interview featured in the new book "Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC" by journalist Nick Purewal, Abramovich reflected on the emotional decision to sell the club he had owned for nearly two decades.
Perhaps one day there would be a situation where I could attend a match and say a proper goodbye, but nothing more than that.
The 58-year-old sold Chelsea in May 2022 to a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital for £4.25 billion, just months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and his subsequent sanctioning over alleged links to Vladimir Putin - claims Abramovich has repeatedly denied.
Abramovich: "I'm Done with Ownership"
The Russian billionaire made it clear that while he has no interest in owning another football club, he may still support grassroots efforts.
I don't have any interest in any role in a football club, certainly not a professional role.
There might be something where I could help with academies and youngsters, giving greater opportunities to people from difficult backgrounds, if there were an initiative that could make a difference.
But as for ownership or a professional role at a club, I am done with that in this lifetime.
During his Chelsea reign, which began with a £140 million purchase from Ken Bates in 2003, Abramovich oversaw the club's rise to footballing dominance.
Under his ownership, the Blues secured 21 major trophies, including:
- 5 Premier League titles
- 2 UEFA Champions League wins
- 5 FA Cups
- 2 Europa Leagues
- 1 FIFA Club World Cup
