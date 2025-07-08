Early thoughts: Ranking Liverpool's first five Premier League fixtures

Liverpool's First Five Premier League Games of the Season

Preparations for the New Season

I feel very happy and very proud. Finally, it's done and I was waiting for a long time – finally it's done and I am really happy.



I'm really excited to have a new adventure in front of me. This was also a big point of my thoughts: that I want to have something completely new, to go out of the Bundesliga and to join the Premier League.



I will see how I can perform there. I hope I can do my best. I also spoke with some players who played there and they told me that it's perfect for me and every pitch is perfect, you can enjoy every game. I'm really looking forward to playing my first game.

Of course I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.



It's great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.



I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we'll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we're going to win more trophies.

Pundit Thumbs Up Liverpool Transfers

I think when you're talking about winning the league, what is it that improves you?



I mean, the only thing that's going to improve you when you win the league is signing world-class players, or players that have got the potential to be world-class players. So signing Wirtz is fantastic.



Frimpong and then there's talk of Kerkez as well, deals with their right and left-back situations.



So, to get those three done, if they were to get those three done quite quickly, would be smart business. But I wouldn't have expected anything else from Liverpool.



Maybe slightly surprised that they've gone so heavy on Wirtz in terms of the fee. They don't normally go that big, but Slot deserves it, by the way. He waited 12 months for a player to sign.

