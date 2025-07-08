Early thoughts: Ranking Manchester City's first five Premier League fixtures

Manchester City's First Five Premier League Games of the Season

Preparations for the New Season

This is a dream for me. Honestly, to be joining a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to make the next step in my career here is something very, very special. I have worked so hard for this all my life. I love this sport, and I can't wait to develop further here in Manchester with Pep and his backroom staff.



Everyone knows how good City are – they have been so successful for many years now. The responsibility to help the team continue winning is something I want to embrace.



I would only leave Lyon for a project I really believe in and everything at City suggests I can develop my game and help the team be successful in the future.



I can't wait to show City fans what I can do.

I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City.



City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities. Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles, and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years.



It is also a dream come true to play in the Premier League. This league has seen many of the best Dutch players perform through the years and it's an inspiration to follow in their footsteps.



I am really looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do.

I am incredibly happy and honoured to have joined Manchester City.



City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the chance to play for the club is a dream come true. I am also excited about working with and learning from Pep and his coaching team and getting to train and play alongside such a world-class group of players.



Joining City is also a very proud moment for my family too. Now I can't wait to get started and to play in front of our supporters.

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here