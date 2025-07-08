Early thoughts: Ranking Manchester City's first five Premier League fixtures
Manchester City, who had an underwhelming 2024/25 season, will look to come back stronger this coming season. Pep Guardiola's men have won six of their past eight Premier League titles.
Out of the 38 matches they will be playing in the 2025/26 season, we attempt to rate the Citizens' first five matches and how they could shape their season.
Manchester City's First Five Premier League Games of the Season
Manchester City finished third on the log in the previous campaign, and will hope for an improvement when they begin the 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a trip to Wolves on 16 August.
It is a loaded opening five-match week for Pep Guardiola's side, who are looking for redemption this season. Apart from the opening day fixture, the remaining four matches are not easy on paper for the Citizens.
It will be the first time that Pep Guardiola's City side will not be starting a new Premier League season as the defending champions.
Against a Wolves side they have beaten nine out of the previous 10 meetings, nothing short of a win is expected from Pep Guardiola's side. Considering matches played at Wolves, the Citizens have won four of the past five meetings.
City's first home game of the season will be against Tottenham on 23 August. City finished last campaign with five consecutive home wins and will be keen to extend that run when they host the North London side. Man City have won three of the previous five meetings, but lost 4-0 to the Whites at the Etihad last season. Although Ange Postecoglou is no longer in charge of the London side, Pep Guardiola will be keen to avenge that heavy loss.
Manchester City will then travel to Brighton for their third league game of the season. The Seagulls defeated Pep Guardiola's men at home last season and will be looking to get another win. In five previous visits to the Amex, Manchester City have won twice, lost twice, and drawn the remaining game.
After the trip to Brighton, the next game is the Manchester Derby at the Etihad. United also won away at Man City last season, and they will be confident they can do it again. However, considering Guardiola's new-look side, it might be difficult for the red side of Manchester to reign supreme again.
A week later, the Citizens will make the trip to London to take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's side have not beaten Arsenal in the Premier League since 2023. Last season, they were beaten 5-1 at the Emirates by the Gunners, but this one should be different.
Out of the available 15 points, if the Citizens can get at least 10 points, it will be considered a solid start. However, if they manage to take all the maximum points, it will mean that another intense title challenge is on the horizon.
Preparations for the New Season
Following an underwhelming season, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City jumped straight into the transfer market, and they have been able to bring in some incredible players.
Manchester City completed the signing of Rayan Cherki from Lyon. Cherki, a product of Lyon's academy, is vastly experienced despite his young age having already played 185 times for his boyhood club. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder signed a five-year deal.
Speaking after signing his contract, Cherki was delighted to have made the move.
This is a dream for me. Honestly, to be joining a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to make the next step in my career here is something very, very special. I have worked so hard for this all my life. I love this sport, and I can't wait to develop further here in Manchester with Pep and his backroom staff.Another summer arrival was Tijjani Reijnders, who arrived from AC Milan on a five-year deal.
Everyone knows how good City are – they have been so successful for many years now. The responsibility to help the team continue winning is something I want to embrace.
I would only leave Lyon for a project I really believe in and everything at City suggests I can develop my game and help the team be successful in the future.
I can't wait to show City fans what I can do.
I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City.After so many seasons with struggles at left-back, Guardiola has brought in Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities. Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles, and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years.
It is also a dream come true to play in the Premier League. This league has seen many of the best Dutch players perform through the years and it's an inspiration to follow in their footsteps.
I am really looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do.
On his switch to City, Ait-Nouri said:
I am incredibly happy and honoured to have joined Manchester City.With the summer business done so far, fans should be interested in Manchester City tickets for the 2025/26 season.
City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the chance to play for the club is a dream come true. I am also excited about working with and learning from Pep and his coaching team and getting to train and play alongside such a world-class group of players.
Joining City is also a very proud moment for my family too. Now I can't wait to get started and to play in front of our supporters.
On the other hand, the Citizens lost Kevin De Bruyne, who has since joined Napoli in the Serie A.
Meanwhile, all the new signings have joined the rest of the squad in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the USA. Guardiola will be hoping the new signings can adapt quickly and add value to his side as soon as possible.
