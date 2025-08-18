img
Man Utd fans deface Garnacho mural amid Chelsea transfer saga

Updated: 0 min read
Photo: Getty Images
Alejandro Garnacho's fallout with Manchester United has taken another bitter turn after fans were spotted defacing a mural of the winger outside Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old, once regarded as one of the club's brightest academy graduates, has been exiled from first-team training and placed in manager Ruben Amorim's "bomb squad" ahead of the new Premier League season.

'Chelsea or Nothing'

Garnacho has told United officials that he is determined to move to Chelsea this summer, with Fabrizio Romano reporting:
The message coming from the player is, Chelsea or nothing. Chelsea or I stay here and I don't play football for the next six or 12 months.
United are believed to value Garnacho at around £50 million, but Chelsea are said to be "reluctant" to meet those demands.

The Blues, who have already signed the likes of Liam Delap, João Pedro, Jorrel Hato and Jamie Gittens this window, may need to sell before firming up interest.

Fans Turn on the Winger

The Argentine's stance has not gone down well with supporters.

Outside Old Trafford, his mural was seen vandalised with crosses drawn through his image.

Photo: @HQpcrt
Many fans view Garnacho's refusal to play as a betrayal after he racked up 144 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and providing two assists in last season's Premier League campaign.

Uncertain Future

Whilst Chelsea remain Garnacho's preferred destination, it is unclear whether a deal can be struck before the transfer window closes.

If not, the winger faces the prospect of spending the first half of the season in limbo - training away from the squad and frozen out of United's plans.

