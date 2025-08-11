img
Dean Henderson buys £1k round for Crystal Palace fans after Community Shield heroics

Photo: @deanhenderson
Dean Henderson cemented his status as a Crystal Palace hero after buying a £1,000 round of drinks for Eagles fans following his penalty shootout heroics in the 2025 Community Shield on Sunday.

The England international, who already had a reputation for saving spot-kicks, denied Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott from 12 yards to help Palace beat Liverpool 3-2 on penalties at Wembley.

It's not the first time Henderson has delivered on the big stage as just three months ago, he saved a crucial penalty from Omar Marmoush in the FA Cup final, helping Palace to lift their first major trophy.

Wembley Drama

Facing the Premier League champions in the season curtain-raiser, Palace twice had to come from behind.

Jean-Philippe Mateta converted from the spot to cancel out Liverpool's opener.

Ismaïla Sarr then struck late to force a shootout after another Reds lead.

When Mohamed Salah blazed his penalty over the crossbar, Henderson took centre stage.

His two decisive saves sparked wild celebrations among Palace supporters both inside Wembley and across London.

£1,000 Gesture in the Pub

After the game, Henderson stopped by a local pub where fans had gathered, and quietly paid the £1,000 tab for their drinks.

News of the gesture spread quickly online, with supporters hailing him as a "true club legend" before he's even completed a full season at Selhurst Park.

The 28-year-old's generosity has further endeared him to the fanbase as Oliver Glasner's side prepare for their Premier League opener against Chelsea this Sunday.

