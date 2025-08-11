Dean Henderson buys £1k round for Crystal Palace fans after Community Shield heroics
Table of Contents
|Photo: @deanhenderson
The England international, who already had a reputation for saving spot-kicks, denied Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott from 12 yards to help Palace beat Liverpool 3-2 on penalties at Wembley.
It's not the first time Henderson has delivered on the big stage as just three months ago, he saved a crucial penalty from Omar Marmoush in the FA Cup final, helping Palace to lift their first major trophy.
Wembley Drama
Facing the Premier League champions in the season curtain-raiser, Palace twice had to come from behind.
Jean-Philippe Mateta converted from the spot to cancel out Liverpool's opener.
Ismaïla Sarr then struck late to force a shootout after another Reds lead.
When Mohamed Salah blazed his penalty over the crossbar, Henderson took centre stage.
His two decisive saves sparked wild celebrations among Palace supporters both inside Wembley and across London.
£1,000 Gesture in the Pub
After the game, Henderson stopped by a local pub where fans had gathered, and quietly paid the £1,000 tab for their drinks.
News of the gesture spread quickly online, with supporters hailing him as a "true club legend" before he's even completed a full season at Selhurst Park.
Dean Henderson just stopped off at The Alsopp Arms and dropped a £1k off at the bar to buy us all a drink. Legend. Totally gets this club. Cheers 🍺❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/c6jokztShj— Rob Gale (@CPFC72) August 10, 2025
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Ex-Chelsea star helps rescue 100 people amid devastating floods in Brazil
- Jürgen Klopp sends heartwarming response to young Man Utd fan asking Liverpool to stop winning
- Mo Salah sends signed boot to young fan injured in bomb attack in Syria
- Leicester chairman pays hotel rooms for 75 stranded fans in Calais
- Georginio Wijnaldum returns to Newcastle to visit biggest fanpage owner
Post a Comment