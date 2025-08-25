Ex-NBA star becomes tallest footballer ever in Russian Cup
|Photo: BajaNews
At 7ft 4in (2.24m), Pavel Podkolzin made his unlikely football debut for Amkal Moscow in the Russian Cup, instantly grabbing attention as he dwarfed both teammates and opponents alike.
Podkolzin, now 40, is best remembered for his stint with the Dallas Mavericks between 2004 and 2006 before retiring from basketball in 2019.
Five years on, he has made the dramatic switch to football, and his first appearance has already gone viral.
Towering Debut
Podkolzin took to the pitch earlier this week, lining up in defence.
Despite needing to duck through the players' tunnel, the Russian giant appeared in high spirits, smiling as he prepared for his first competitive football outing.
Highlights show him making a clearance inside the box and even coming close to scoring from a corner.
Podkolzin was eventually substituted, but Amkal Moscow sealed a 1-0 win over FC Kaluga, thanks to a first-half strike from David Papikyan.
Podkolzin on His Football Journey
Speaking after his landmark debut, the ex-NBA star expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.
It's a great opportunity to be in this sport. I'm playing in the Russian Cup and, honestly, I don't know what to say. I'm grateful for it.The Russian side will next face Salyut-Belgorod on 9 September, where Podkolzin could feature once again.
From NBA to Football History
Podkolzin's transition makes him the tallest professional footballer ever, surpassing the likes of Kristof van Hout (6ft 10in), the Belgian goalkeeper once recognised as the tallest in the sport.
Whether his career in football will continue beyond a cup cameo remains to be seen, but Podkolzin has already written his name into the record books.
