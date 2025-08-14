Top 10 must-have football shirts for 2025
Football shirts aren't just matchday attire anymore, but they're statements of loyalty, fashion, and history.
In 2025, kit design is bolder than ever, blending retro throwbacks with modern performance tech.
Whether you're a collector or simply want to represent your club in style, these are the 10 shirts you'll want in your wardrobe this year.
1. Liverpool Home Shirt 2025/26
The Liverpool 2025/26 home shirt by adidas comes in the club's traditional "Strawberry Red" with white logos.
Its clean, no-nonsense design echoes the 2006/07 home kit but with a modern touch and without the large collar.
🛒 Buy the new Liverpool 2025 home shirt!
2. Manchester United Third Shirt 2025/26
The Manchester United 2025/26 third shirt by adidas revives the iconic 1993-95 away colors with a black base and yellow and blue accents.
Alternating matte and glossy stripes feature subtle embossed Red Devil logos, whilst the classic Trefoil and a modernised shield badge complete the retro-inspired look.
🛒 Get Manchester United's 2025 third shirt now!
3. Arsenal Third Shirt 2025/26
The Arsenal 2025/26 third shirt by adidas features a white base with maroon logos and gold-accented maroon detailing, echoing the 2007-09 alternative kit.
A classic polo collar and striped sleeve cuffs add a refined touch, making it one of the club's most stylish designs to date.
🛒 Order Arsenal's 2025 home shirt today!
4. Real Madrid Third Shirt 2025/26
The Real Madrid 2025/26 third shirt by adidas is predominantly blue with white detailing, featuring a seat-inspired fabric pattern reflecting the new Bernabéu stands.
A special jock tag displays the iconic slogan, "90 minuti en el Bernabéu son molto longo," meaning "90 minutes at the Bernabéu is a very long time."
🛒 Shop Real Madrid's 2025 third shirt!
5. Barcelona Home Shirt 2025/26
The Barcelona 2025/26 home shirt by Nike features classic red and deep blue vertical stripes with a smooth gradient transition toward the center.
All logos appear in bright yellow, and a small flag on the upper back blends the club colors with the Catalan flag for a distinctive touch.
🛒 Buy Barcelona's 2025 home shirt!
6. Manchester City Home Shirt 2025/26
The Manchester City 2025/26 home shirt by Puma is sky blue with dark navy logos and white accents.
It debuts a white sash on a home kit for the first time, reimagined with varying width and texture for a dynamic, modern look inspired by the club's historic 1970s away design.
🛒 Get Man City's 2025 home shirt!
7. Bayern Munich Third Shirt 2025/26
The Bayern Munich 2025/26 third shirt by adidas is predominantly black with off-white logos, accented by khaki and red details.
It features a subtle checkered pattern with serrated edges, inspired by Munich's Marienplatz, along with bespoke collar and cuff designs.
🛒 Order Bayern Munich's 2025 third shirt today
8. Tottenham Hotspur Away Shirt 2025/26
The Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 away shirt by Nike is predominantly black with light grey accents and white logos, marking the club's first black away kit since 2014/15.
A subtle square tile pattern featuring the letters "SPURS" adds a unique touch, complemented by a round neck collar with grey piping.
🛒 Shop Tottenham's 2025 away shirt here!
9. AC Milan Away Shirt 2025/26
The AC Milan 2025/26 away shirt by Puma features a white base with black and red accents, echoing the 1981/82 design.
In a bold move, the traditional crest is replaced by a stylised "Il Diavolo" logo, whilst subtle fabric graphics add a modern touch to the classic look.
🛒 Buy AC Milan's 2025 away shirt!
10. Inter Miami Third Shirt 2025
The Inter Miami 2025 third shirt by adidas comes in "Semi Blue Burst" with a white collar and sleeve cuffs, accented by pink trim.
It features the classic Trefoil logo, continuing the club's retro-inspired third kit tradition.
🛒 Get Inter Miami's 2025 third shirt today!
Final Whistle
From retro nods to futuristic designs, 2025's football shirts offer something for every fan.
Whether you're picking one for the stands, your five-a-side team, or simply to add to your collection, now's the time to grab them! The best kits don't stay in stock for long.
