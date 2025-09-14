Man City sack Etihad barman for serving in Man United shirt during derby
The incident unfolded ahead of City's emphatic 3-0 win over United, with goals from Phil Foden and a brace from Erling Haaland sealing victory for Pep Guardiola's side.
But away from the pitch, one staff member stole the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Viral Moment Sparks Anger
Supporters in the concourse of block 315 noticed that the barman behind the counter had unzipped his jacket to reveal a United crest on his shirt.
Photos quickly spread across social media, with many City fans questioning how he was allowed to work on derby day in rival colours.
Club Responds Swiftly
It didn't take long for City's official Fan Support account to respond to the viral post, confirming action had been taken.
In a statement, they said:
Thank you for making us aware of this. We can confirm that this individual has now been removed from their position.The move was welcomed by most City fans, who felt the situation could have caused unnecessary tension on what is already one of the most heated fixtures of the season.
Derby Day Delight for City Fans
The bizarre incident did little to dampen the mood at the Etihad, as City comfortably brushed aside their rivals.
The victory meant Haaland has now scored eight goals in nine appearances against United, whilst the Red Devils remain in crisis after another dismal display.
City, meanwhile, tightened their grip as the dominant force in Manchester - both on and off the pitch.
