Sheffield Wednesday mascot joins fan protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri

Chansiri Under Growing Pressure

Sheffield Wednesday's mascot, Barney Owl, has publicly joined fans in protesting against owner Dejphon Chansiri, after weeks of growing unrest over delayed staff and player wages.Ahead of Saturday's Championship clash with Queens Park Rangers, Barney was seen parading the Hillsborough pitch wearing a black and yellow scarf - the colours adopted by fans to symbolise resistance to Chansiri's ownership.In a powerful statement posted on the official Barney Owl X account, the long-serving mascot said:The mascot, who clarified they work on a match-day only basis and have not personally faced wage delays, spoke out in solidarity with colleagues and players who have been left demoralised by the ongoing financial crisis.Chansiri has repeatedly faced calls to sell the club amid mounting financial concerns.Wednesday are currently banned from making permanent transfers, with the EFL set to review their financial position this winter.According to reports from, players were informed after training on Monday that their salaries, due the following day, may once again face delays.Some members of staff and squad players have already endured repeated late payments in recent months.Chansiri has so far resisted calls to step down, but the mascot's public stance highlights the deepening rift between fans, employees, and the club's leadership.For now, Wednesday supporters continue their protests, with black and yellow scarves becoming a symbol of resistance at Hillsborough.