BBC presenter duped by fake Joe Willock 'lost in York Maze' story
Table of Contents
|Photo: Reuters
The prank originated from the parody X (formerly Twitter) account Francis Chipp, known for posting completely fabricated stories about Newcastle players - despite its clear bio disclaimer: "Everything I post is made up."
The Fake Story That Fooled the BBC
EXCLUSIVE 🚨: Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock, 26, had to be rescued from York Maze after a distress call to emergency services was made at around 5pm on Tuesday. He had been lost in the UK's largest maze for approximately six hours. pic.twitter.com/3WisZkWg9O— Francis (@FrancisChipp) October 8, 2025
'I Feel Like I've Lied to the Nation!'
FFS @BBCR1 https://t.co/lORTL8HR7X pic.twitter.com/4Qzk0pckd1— Francis (@FrancisChipp) October 14, 2025
After being told live on air that the story was fake, Odoom reacted with good humour.
So that never happened to Joe at all? To be fair, it wasn't a factual site. I feel like I've lied to the nation!The prank came courtesy of Francis Chipp (also known as Big Frank), a well-known parody account famous for creating convincing fake football stories.
The account has previously "reported" false tales involving Harvey Barnes, Matt Targett, and Sean Longstaff, which have all gone viral among Newcastle fans.
A Growing Trend of Football Hoaxes
Whilst the Joe Willock maze story was harmless fun, it highlights the growing influence of parody football accounts on social media, and how easily even mainstream broadcasters can be caught out.
For Willock, who is recovering from injury and yet to feature this season, the incident at least brought some light-hearted attention during a quiet spell off the pitch.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
Post a Comment