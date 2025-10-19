Michael Owen reveals secret Liverpool clause behind Newcastle move

Photo: Getty Images

'I Only Signed for Newcastle to Get Back to Liverpool'

The president of Real Madrid said, "You can't go to Liverpool because Newcastle have offered double the money. If Liverpool offer the same, you can go."



But Liverpool were never going to do that. So I had a choice, stay at Madrid or go to Newcastle.



The only reason I signed [for Newcastle] was so I could put in a clause that said after one year, I could go to Liverpool.



That's all I wanted to do, play for one team in the world.

The Return That Never Happened

Nobody needs to know that. Nobody does know it. Nobody cares to know it.



But they do care to say, "Oh, you played for Liverpool, then you played for Manchester United, you must have no loyalty."

I was on the phone to Brendan Rodgers, every single year I was on the phone to the Liverpool manager.



It's Liverpool that didn't want me back. [Luis] Suárez was there, [Fernando] Torres was there and that's absolutely fine. That's football.



But I was saying, "Please take me, please take me." Every single year.

