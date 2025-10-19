Michael Owen reveals secret Liverpool clause behind Newcastle move
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
The former Ballon d'Or winner left Anfield for Real Madrid in 2004, but after just one season in Spain, he was desperate to return to Merseyside.
However, Liverpool - fresh from their Champions League triumph in Istanbul - refused to match Newcastle's £16.8 million offer, forcing Owen into a move he never truly wanted.
'I Only Signed for Newcastle to Get Back to Liverpool'
Speaking to Mashable India, Owen confessed:
The president of Real Madrid said, "You can't go to Liverpool because Newcastle have offered double the money. If Liverpool offer the same, you can go."The Return That Never Happened
But Liverpool were never going to do that. So I had a choice, stay at Madrid or go to Newcastle.
The only reason I signed [for Newcastle] was so I could put in a clause that said after one year, I could go to Liverpool.
That's all I wanted to do, play for one team in the world.
The fairytale return, though, never came.
Owen stayed four years at St James' Park, before making a shock switch to Manchester United in 2009 - a move that angered many Liverpool supporters.
Nobody needs to know that. Nobody does know it. Nobody cares to know it.The former England star insists he made repeated attempts to rejoin Liverpool and even phoned successive managers to plead for a return.
But they do care to say, "Oh, you played for Liverpool, then you played for Manchester United, you must have no loyalty."
I was on the phone to Brendan Rodgers, every single year I was on the phone to the Liverpool manager.Despite the missed reunion, Owen remains one of Liverpool's greatest academy products, scoring 158 goals in 297 appearances.
It's Liverpool that didn't want me back. [Luis] Suárez was there, [Fernando] Torres was there and that's absolutely fine. That's football.
But I was saying, "Please take me, please take me." Every single year.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Michael Owen defends career after Wayne Rooney comparison
- Steven Gerrard says Michael Owen was better teenager than Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal
- Michael Owen 'couldn't wait to retire' towards end of career
- Michael Owen sparks Newcastle anger with 'poor team' jibe
- Rafa Benítez considered Michael Owen signing
Post a Comment