Steven Gerrard reignites feud with Liverpool flop El Hadji Diouf
Table of Contents
|Photo: Reuters
Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's podcast, Gerrard reflected on his 17-year spell at Anfield and revealed that Liverpool "got recruitment badly wrong at times" before using the Diouf transfer as a prime example.
We had the chance to sign Nicolas Anelka or El Hadji Diouf.Diouf's Disastrous Liverpool Spell
And we bought El Hadji Diouf on the back of a four, five-game period in a World Cup. That was the decision. I don't know who made the final decision.
That's one example of us as a club getting it wrong because that is one of the biggest mismatches you could debate, El Hadji Diouf or Nicolas Anelka.
Diouf joined Liverpool from French side Lens for £10 million following his standout performances for Senegal at the 2002 World Cup, where he helped his nation reach the quarter-finals.
However, his time at Anfield quickly turned sour. In two seasons, he scored just six goals in 80 appearances, failing to find the net at all during his final campaign before being sold to Bolton Wanderers.
Gerrard's comments reopen old wounds between the two, as the pair clashed repeatedly during their time together at the club.
The former Reds captain once described Diouf as "selfish" and accused him of lacking passion for Liverpool, whilst Diouf has since branded Gerrard "jealous" and "racist" in various interviews.
Anelka the One That Got Away
Gerrard contrasted Diouf's underwhelming spell with the professionalism and class of Anelka, who had impressed whilst on loan from Paris Saint-Germain during the 2001/02 season.
He came into our sessions, Anelka, coolest man ever. Calm, relaxed. You just knew he had that aura and that confidence in himself.After Liverpool passed on the chance to sign him permanently, Anelka moved to Manchester City, where he scored 38 goals in two seasons, proving exactly what Gerrard and many fans had feared - that Liverpool had made the wrong call.
He was ready to win. He was ready to help Liverpool win more or get closer to you guys [Manchester United] or wherever it was.
Anelka was coming in and he was a level above. He was a level above.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Michael Owen ranks Steven Gerrard above Paul Scholes & Frank Lampard
- How Kevin Nolan used to rinse El Hadji Diouf for being worst striker in Liverpool history
- Disillusioned El Hadji Diouf compares himself to Maradona
- WTF Pic of the day: El-Hadji Diouf & Mini-Diouf
- El Hadji Diouf reveals admiration for Libyan leader Gaddafi
Post a Comment