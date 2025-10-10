Steven Gerrard reignites feud with Liverpool flop El Hadji Diouf

Photo: Reuters

We had the chance to sign Nicolas Anelka or El Hadji Diouf.



And we bought El Hadji Diouf on the back of a four, five-game period in a World Cup. That was the decision. I don't know who made the final decision.



That's one example of us as a club getting it wrong because that is one of the biggest mismatches you could debate, El Hadji Diouf or Nicolas Anelka.

Diouf's Disastrous Liverpool Spell

Anelka the One That Got Away

He came into our sessions, Anelka, coolest man ever. Calm, relaxed. You just knew he had that aura and that confidence in himself.



He was ready to win. He was ready to help Liverpool win more or get closer to you guys [Manchester United] or wherever it was.



Anelka was coming in and he was a level above. He was a level above.

