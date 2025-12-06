Cristiano Ronaldo backs ChatGPT rival with 'Perplexity x CR7' AI hub
The Portugal captain revealed the partnership through a promotional video across his social media channels, emphasising his belief in curiosity, innovation and the power of emerging technology.
Perplexity, founded in 2022, has quickly risen to prominence as an AI-powered answer engine that provides real-time, cited information in a conversational format.
Recently valued at around $20 billion, the platform has become a heavyweight in the AI sector, positioning itself as both a generative search tool and a potential rival to traditional search engines.
Ronaldo's involvement now extends beyond brand ambassadorship, cementing him as an investor supporting the company's long-term ambitions.
Curiosity is a requirement for greatness. You win when you keep asking new questions every day. That's why I am proud to announce my investment in Perplexity.
A Strategic Move in Ronaldo's Expanding PortfolioThis latest investment adds to Ronaldo's increasingly diverse business strategy, which spans wellness, hospitality and high-growth technology sectors.
His move into AI mirrors a wider trend among elite athletes who are transitioning into entrepreneurial roles by backing transformative digital industries.
Ronaldo acknowledged that his connection to Perplexity began months before the partnership was formalised.
Speaking at the Portugal Football Globes in October, he admitted he had turned to the platform for help when preparing a speech, joking that he used Perplexity to understand the award he was receiving.
What is a Prestige Award? Is it an end-of-career award? And I got a little nervous and thought, "It can't be."
So I did a search on Perplexity, if you don't know, look it up to see what it is and I had a little help.
A Partnership Rooted in Curiosity and InnovationRonaldo's collaboration with Perplexity includes a bespoke "Perplexity x CR7" experience - a curated digital archive that allows fans to explore highlights, milestones and stories from his illustrious football career.
The feature aims to blend cutting-edge AI with sporting history, giving supporters a streamlined, interactive hub dedicated to the global superstar.
The partnership also brings immense global visibility to the platform.
With more than ten million weekly queries, Perplexity has rapidly become a favourite among creators, professionals and tech-focused users looking for faster, more citation-driven answers than traditional search or other generative AI tools.
Winners never stop learning. Never stop asking. @perplexity_ai #Ad pic.twitter.com/oDAQcUdSbZ— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 4, 2025
Building on a History of Innovation-Focused InvestmentsRonaldo's move aligns with his broader approach to backing innovation-driven companies.
He is an investor in Whoop, the performance-tracking platform he credits for helping him monitor recovery and extend his athletic longevity.
His repeated endorsements of tech designed to improve health, learning and personal development reflect his efforts to position himself as more than a footballer - instead emerging as a global figure in entrepreneurship and digital innovation.
What Comes Next for the 'Perplexity x CR7' CollaborationPerplexity has confirmed that the partnership will continue to evolve over the coming months, including updates that will make the "Perplexity x CR7" experience even more interactive.
Ronaldo is expected to appear in future global campaigns centred on curiosity, education and technological empowerment.
For now, both sides see the investment as the start of a long-term collaboration that fuses elite sport, personal excellence and rapidly advancing AI innovation, with one of football's greatest icons helping to fuel the rise of one of the tech world’s fastest-emerging platforms.
