Fábio Silva and Christantus Uche mocked for 'copy-paste' farewell posts
Crystal Palace's Christantus Uche and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fábio Silva, who joined Borussia Dortmund on loan last week, both took to Instagram to thank their former clubs.
But supporters quickly noticed the posts were carbon copies, word-for-word, apart from the names of the teams.
'Ambition, Dreams, and Expectations' - Twice Over
Uche, 22, who sealed a deadline-day move to Palace from Getafe, wrote:
Just days earlier, Silva, 23, had posted almost the exact same farewell to Wolves, only swapping in the Midlands club's name.
Fans Cry 'AI post'
The uncanny resemblance triggered a wave of mockery online.
Some fans joked that both players had used AI-generated templates, whilst others accused them of copying and pasting their goodbyes.
Fresh Starts Ahead
Despite the backlash, both players are hoping for a fresh start after their moves.
Silva will spend the season at Dortmund after struggling to live up to his £35 million move to Wolves in 2020, whilst Uche joins Palace looking to make an impression in the Premier League after a year in Spain with Getafe.
Both could debut for their new clubs following the September international break.
