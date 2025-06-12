Serbian TV mistakenly airs video game footage instead of World Cup highlights
Viewers tuning in to Nacionalna Televizija Happy - more commonly known as Happy TV - were expecting to see highlights from Serbia's 3-0 win over Andorra on Tuesday evening.
Instead, they were shown what appeared to be gameplay from Konami's eFootball, the popular football video game formerly known as PES.
The awkward moment occurred during a post-match news bulletin when the anchor began narrating goals from Aleksandar Mitrović, who scored a hat-trick in Serbia's victory at the Dubocica Stadium.
However, as he spoke, the on-screen footage showed distinctly digital players, unrealistic animations, and graphics clearly lifted from a video game.
The mistaken clip reportedly ran for more than 20 seconds before the segment cut away - all without any explanation or acknowledgment of the gaffe.
No Apology, No Explanation
As reported by Serbian outlet Informer, Happy TV made no on-air comment about the mishap, and it remains unclear whether the footage was used deliberately as a placeholder or shown in error.
Despite the error, the result itself is very real as Serbia's win keeps them in strong form in Group K, which includes England, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra.
