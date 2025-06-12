Serbian TV mistakenly airs video game footage instead of World Cup highlights

No Apology, No Explanation

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

A Serbian television channel has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after it accidentally broadcast video game footage in place of real highlights from a recent World Cup qualifier.Viewers tuning in to- more commonly known as- were expecting to see highlights from Serbia's 3-0 win over Andorra on Tuesday evening.Instead, they were shown what appeared to be gameplay from Konami's eFootball, the popular football video game formerly known as PES.The awkward moment occurred during a post-match news bulletin when the anchor began narrating goals from Aleksandar Mitrović, who scored a hat-trick in Serbia's victory at the Dubocica Stadium.However, as he spoke, the on-screen footage showed distinctly digital players, unrealistic animations, and graphics clearly lifted from a video game.The mistaken clip reportedly ran for more than 20 seconds before the segment cut away - all without any explanation or acknowledgment of the gaffe.As reported by Serbian outletmade no on-air comment about the mishap, and it remains unclear whether the footage was used deliberately as a placeholder or shown in error.Despite the error, the result itself is very real as Serbia's win keeps them in strong form in Group K, which includes England, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra.