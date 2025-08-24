Bremen captain mistaken for Frankfurt player in awkward post-match interview
After the final whistle at the Deutsche Bank Park, Friedl swapped shirts with his former teammate Michael Zetterer, who had only joined Frankfurt from Bremen earlier in the week.
Wearing the Frankfurt kit, the defender headed to fulfil his media duties, but the unusual attire led to confusion.
Sky Sports Germany presenter Katharina Kleinfeldt began the interview by congratulating Friedl on Frankfurt's victory, asking:
We want to talk a bit about Eintracht, of course. You won 4-1 today - is that the opening victory you were expecting?With a wry smile, Friedl quickly corrected her:
I'm a Werder Bremen player.Kleinfeldt immediately apologised on-air, visibly flustered by the mistake.
She shook Friedl's hand and said:
Excuse me. Marco, sorry. We saw each other beforehand... This is my fault.
'Strange and a Bit Ridiculous'
#SKY Interview mit #Werder Kapitän Marco Friedl. Zur eigenen Bewertung… 🙄#SGESVW #Fachkräftemangel pic.twitter.com/eteXV2Zw5s— Dschalalabad (@dschalalabad) August 23, 2025
The Austria international later admitted to BILD that he was unimpressed by the blunder.
I've never experienced that before. I talked to her before the game. Ninety minutes later, she doesn't recognise me anymore. That's strange and also a bit ridiculous.Kleinfeldt, meanwhile, expressed her regret in a statement to German press agency dpa.
The situation is very uncomfortable for me and upsets me. I hope that Marco will be able to laugh about it in a few days' time.
Unfortunately, the Eintracht jersey confused me for a moment after the final whistle, which led to this unfortunate mistake.
