Bremen captain mistaken for Frankfurt player in awkward post-match interview

Werder Bremen captain Marco Friedl found himself in an awkward situation after his side's 4-1 Bundesliga defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.After the final whistle at the Deutsche Bank Park, Friedl swapped shirts with his former teammate Michael Zetterer, who had only joined Frankfurt from Bremen earlier in the week.Wearing the Frankfurt kit, the defender headed to fulfil his media duties, but the unusual attire led to confusion.presenter Katharina Kleinfeldt began the interview by congratulating Friedl on Frankfurt's victory, asking:With a wry smile, Friedl quickly corrected her:Kleinfeldt immediately apologised on-air, visibly flustered by the mistake.She shook Friedl's hand and said:The Austria international later admitted tothat he was unimpressed by the blunder.Kleinfeldt, meanwhile, expressed her regret in a statement to German press agency