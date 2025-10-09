Hashtag United announce world's first AI footballers Holly and Harvey

We are delighted to announce the double signing of Holly and Harvey, who become the world's first AI professional footballers.



We may have to wait a little longer to see their debuts but as soon as technology allows they will be taking to the pitch.



Unfortunately they are both currently suffering from the fairly rare case of "missing body syndrome" but both miraculously passed their medicals with flying colours.



In the meantime they will start work right away representing the club and creating content.

Hashtag United have unveiled a pair of new "signings" - but not the kind fans might expect.The Essex-based club have announced the arrival of Holly and Harvey, who they claim are the world's first AI professional footballers.The National League South side, founded by YouTuber Spencer Carmichael-Brown (known online as Spencer FC), revealed the digital duo in typically humorous fashion.In a statement, the club said:Whether real signings or a clever PR stunt, the move once again underlines Hashtag's reputation for pushing boundaries between football, content creation, and technology.The club have built a unique identity by blending traditional football with YouTube storytelling and esports, making them a standout in the English non-league system.Since their creation in 2016, Hashtag have risen rapidly through the football pyramid, earning four promotions and currently competing in the Isthmian League Premier Division (seventh tier).Their men's team lifted the Isthmian League North title in the 2022/23 season after a stunning run of 21 straight league wins.On the field, Hashtag's form has been inconsistent this season.After ten matches, they sit 14th in the table with three wins, two draws, and five defeats.Recent results include a loss to Sittingbourne and a win over Welling United, whilst a 3-0 FA Cup exit to Aveley exposed their ongoing defensive issues, with 17 goals conceded so far.Whether or not Holly and Harvey ever "take to the pitch," Hashtag's latest stunt has once again drawn eyes from across the football world, and reinforced their brand as the most innovative club in English football.