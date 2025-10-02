Beautiful Champions League presenter Eysan Aksoy stuns fans - but there's one problem
Table of Contents
|Photo: Instagram/eysanaksoytr
The so-called presenter, Eysan Aksoy, has already built a following of more than 44,000 Instagram fans in just seven months, with many fooled into believing she was a genuine TV personality.
At first, Aksoy's content focused on more risqué and glossy lifestyle posts, featuring luxury backdrops such as beaches, red carpet events and cityscapes.
The account was monetised through paid subscriptions, with fans charged up to £771.50 per month for access to 18+ exclusive content.
But in September, the creators behind Aksoy pivoted her persona towards football, rebranding her as a stylish Champions League presenter.
Inspired by Real-Life Stars
The shift appears to have been inspired by high-profile broadcasters such as Eva Murati, the Albanian TV host who boasts more than 1.4 million Instagram followers and has become known for her Champions League coverage.
In one viral post, Aksoy was seen posing in Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor and Beşiktaş kits, further tapping into the passion of Turkish football fans.
Despite being entirely AI-generated, the account continues to attract attention from both curious football supporters and critics who argue that the trend of virtual influencers could reshape online broadcasting and sports media.
|Photos: Instagram/eysanaksoytr
