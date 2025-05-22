Diletta Leotta ad banned in Italy over 'sexualised' content
The 33-year-old DAZN host starred in a commercial for safety shoe brand U-Power, which has since been pulled from screens.
According to reports from Corriere della Sera, the advert was judged to have breached Article 11 of the Advertising Self-Regulation Code, which forbids any sexualisation of minors or people appearing as such.
The Controversial Scene
The advert featured a performance on stage by a woman in a miniskirt, with the camera cutting to a young boy - believed to be around eight years old - watching from the front row. His wide-eyed expression, coupled with a lingering shot of the performer's clothing, was ruled inappropriate by Italy's Advertising Self-Discipline Institute (IAP).
Italian journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli was among the first to criticise the ad publicly.
The video opened with a shot from behind of a child under the stage where a singer was performing in a miniskirt that reached her crotch.
Then moving on to a shot of the child's face with his gaze upwards and his mouth open in a sort of ecstasy like a vision of the Madonna.
In practice, it was the first time that a child, who in the advertisement will have a stage age of eight, saw a woman's underwear.
Watchdog Issues Ban
The IAP panel determined that the content violated child protection standards.
Representations of behaviours or attitudes aimed at the sexualisation of children, or of subjects who appear to be such, are prohibited.
As a result, the advert was ordered off air immediately.
U-Power Founder Responds
Franco Uzzeni, founder of U-Power, defended the campaign, saying critics were reading too much into the imagery.
Malice is in the eye of the beholder. But at least we know that our commercial was seen and appreciated given the sales.
Despite the backlash, Uzzeni appeared to suggest the publicity had helped brand visibility.
Who Is Diletta Leotta?
Leotta is one of Italy's most recognisable sports broadcasters, frequently presenting Serie A matches on DAZN and making headlines as the partner of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.
This isn't the first time Leotta has faced controversy for the blending of glamour and sport in her media work, though this case marks a rare instance where a project has been legally challenged and banned.
