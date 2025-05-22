Diletta Leotta ad banned in Italy over 'sexualised' content

The Controversial Scene

Italian sports presenter and TV personality Diletta Leotta has had her latest television advert banned after Italy's advertising watchdog ruled that it contained "sexualised content" involving a child.The 33-year-oldhost starred in a commercial for safety shoe brand, which has since been pulled from screens.According to reports from, the advert was judged to have breached Article 11 of the Advertising Self-Regulation Code, which forbids any sexualisation of minors or people appearing as such.The advert featured a performance on stage by a woman in a miniskirt, with the camera cutting to a young boy - believed to be around eight years old - watching from the front row.

The video opened with a shot from behind of a child under the stage where a singer was performing in a miniskirt that reached her crotch.



Then moving on to a shot of the child's face with his gaze upwards and his mouth open in a sort of ecstasy like a vision of the Madonna.



In practice, it was the first time that a child, who in the advertisement will have a stage age of eight, saw a woman's underwear.

Watchdog Issues Ban

Representations of behaviours or attitudes aimed at the sexualisation of children, or of subjects who appear to be such, are prohibited.

U-Power Founder Responds

Malice is in the eye of the beholder. But at least we know that our commercial was seen and appreciated given the sales.

Who Is Diletta Leotta?

