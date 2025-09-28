Netherlands launches first social media football club founded by TikTok and YouTube stars
Table of Contents
|Photo: Instagram/fcf.nl
Named FCF, the team was founded by three popular content creators - Ilias Vietto, Aimane Charbon and Kleine John - who boast millions of followers across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.
Their mission? To combine their love for football with their online reach, inspire young fans to reconnect with grassroots sport, and document the entire journey - from training and team talks to matchday drama - across digital platforms.
From Content to Kick-Off
The idea was born around 18 months ago when Vietto (1.1m TikTok followers), his younger brother Charbon (175k Instagram followers), and YouTube star Kleine John (208k subscribers) decided to merge football with their creative storytelling.
Vietto explained to AD.nl:
It's not just about our ambitions. We also want to inspire. Fewer young people are joining football or sports clubs, but the social and health benefits are huge.When the trio put out a call for players via social media, they were stunned to receive over 900 applications.
After multiple trial rounds, they built a squad and secured backing from sponsors, alongside a ground-share at FC Weesp.
Big Names, Big Dreams
Despite starting in the fifth tier of Dutch amateur football (West 1), FCF have already recruited some familiar names, including ex-professional Darryl Lachman, who previously played for FC Groningen, PEC Zwolle and Willem II.
The club name itself carries a tongue-in-cheek twist: "Football Club Finesse or Failliet" (bankrupt), depending on the result.
Kleine John, who also plays as an attacking midfielder, summed up their ambition.
We want to win promotion every year, strengthen the team and one day compete with the big boys in the Eredivisie.Football Meets Full Transparency
Champions League? Nothing is too crazy.
What makes FCF unique is their openness.
Every aspect of the club - from training sessions and tactical talks to injuries and recovery - is captured on camera.
Daily content goes out on TikTok and Instagram, with weekly vlogs uploaded to YouTube.
The production is managed by Southfields, the Netherlands' largest sports production company, ensuring the content is as professional as it is entertaining.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Watch Conor McGregor playing in amateur football match
- Argentine club spark outrage for fielding influencer in league match
- Newcastle icon given most hype manager announcement video ever
- Harry Redknapp comes out of retirement to bring Britain's worst team to victory
- Brazil legend turns out for Essex Sunday League side as super sub
Post a Comment