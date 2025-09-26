Non-league player drives to wrong Bury before playing in away win
|Photo: @SpaldingUnited
The 24-year-old set off from his Leicestershire home on Tuesday night, heading for Spalding's Southern League Premier Central clash at Bury Town in Suffolk.
Unfortunately, he punched the wrong destination into his sat nav, and ended up 200 miles away at Bury's Gigg Lane in Greater Manchester.
By the time White realised, he faced a frantic dash across the country.
After trekking back down the A14, he finally reached the Getaway Cars Stadium with just minutes to spare.
Despite the blunder, White still managed to play a part.
He came off the bench in the final two minutes to help Spalding cling onto a backs-to-the-wall 2-1 win, despite finishing the match with 10 men.
"He Must Have Been in a World of His Own"
Manager Jimmy Dean was quick to see the funny side of White's detour.
I asked the people at Bury if it had ever happened before and they said it hadn't.The victory lifted Spalding into fourth place, level on points with Quorn but four points behind leaders Harborough.
He must have been in a world of his own.
Attention now turns to Saturday's FA Cup qualifying tie against Dagenham & Redbridge.
