How ex-Man Utd academy star used ChatGPT to negotiate Leyton Orient transfer

Table of Contents

Photo: Getty Images

They [Leyton Orient] sent me an offer, and I started using ChatGPT, asking it how to negotiate a deal, and what to say in it.



I did think I was worth a little bit more as well, but you don't want to be like that, "Oh, yeah I think I should be worth an X amount."

Because I didn't use an agent, I got that [agent fee] as a signing-on fee.



An agent might have got me a couple hundred pounds more, but the difference would've been eaten up by their percentage anyway.

Mitchell's Criticism of Football Agents

There's three types of agents.



There's the agent that works for an agency, who's just getting a salary, then you got agent number two, who works for a big agency and they're trying to sign young, up-and-coming prospects and then once you're not one of them prospects anymore, they're not interested.



And then there's agent number three, the one that's got their own business, [that are] just money-hungry. They just want to get moves anywhere and anywhere fast.



When you're in the lower leagues, it's difficult to get a good agent, because that's all you've got to work with.

From Old Trafford to Brisbane Road

