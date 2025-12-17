Feyenoord launches limited edition Breitling Endurance Pro watch
The Breitling Endurance Pro 44 × Feyenoord Limited Edition is available immediately via pre-order, with a retail price of €3,800.
The release is strictly limited to just 100 individually numbered pieces, making it a highly sought-after item for both watch collectors and Feyenoord supporters.
Sporty Luxury with Feyenoord IdentityThe Endurance Pro 44 is known for its lightweight build and sporty design, making it suitable for everyday wear whilst maintaining the premium finish expected from Breitling.
This Feyenoord edition blends performance-focused craftsmanship with unmistakable club symbolism.
The watch features the official Feyenoord club crest on the dial, ensuring its connection to De Kuip is front and centre.
On the reverse of the case, a detailed engraving of Feyenoord Stadium (De Kuip) adds a distinctly Rotterdam touch and reinforces the watch's commemorative nature.
Feyenoord x @GassanDiamonds 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝟭/𝟭𝟬𝟬— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) December 16, 2025
⌚️Breitling Endurance Pro 44
➤ https://t.co/BA02EwxwoO pic.twitter.com/I2wqyFLaoC
Strictly Limited to 100 PiecesThis collaboration is a one-off production run, with no further editions planned.
Each watch is delivered individually as part of the special release and will not be available beyond this limited batch.
Buyers will receive:
- The Breitling x Feyenoord x GASSAN Limited Edition watch
- An exclusive Breitling presentation box
- An official certificate of authenticity
- A two-year international warranty
A Collector's Item for Feyenoord FansCombining Swiss watchmaking expertise with Feyenoord's rich footballing heritage, the limited-edition Endurance Pro 44 is aimed at fans who appreciate both sporting excellence and luxury design.
With only 100 pieces available, the watch is set to become a standout collector's item linked to one of the Netherlands' most iconic clubs.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
