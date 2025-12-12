Gareth Bale explains controversial 'Wales. Golf. Madrid.' banner
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
The former Wales captain, who retired at just 33 in January 2023, famously posed near the banner as Wales celebrated their qualification for Euro 2020.
The moment fuelled widespread criticism in Spain, where some pundits accused Bale of prioritising golf over his club.
'They Created a Character That I'm Not'Speaking with GQ magazine, Bale said he was frustrated by how the Spanish media portrayed him and how the golf narrative spiralled out of control.
That slogan is the one thing I felt hard done by. For one thing, no one knew how much golf I actually played.He added that the perception was built on "misinformation," insisting he never placed golf above his club or country.
I played once every two to three weeks, but only on a day off. I'd never play a game for eight hours. I was always very professional about it.
People believe what they read, they created a character that I'm not.
I was probably guilty of not defending myself and in some ways I was slightly naive, that is probably the correct word, about going to Madrid and not knowing the severity [of being a Galáctico].
Bale Reveals What Really Happened With the BannerBale also addressed the moment itself, saying he had little control over the flag being thrust in front of him during the celebrations.
We'd just qualified for the Euros so I'm obviously celebrating, then someone puts the flag [with the slogan] in front of me.
What am I supposed to do? I can't throw my own country's flag on the floor because that is the worst thing I could do.
I actually didn't physically ever touch the flag, which for me was important because I was like, it's not me doing this - I'm just celebrating with my friends.
'I Got Absolutely Slaughtered' by Spanish MediaThe reaction in Spain was immediate and fierce.
I got absolutely slaughtered [by the Spanish media].
I felt a bit hard done by because it all comes down to misinformation. I obviously don't prioritise golf more than I do my country and my club.
'You Either Laugh or You Cry'Reflecting on the incident now, Bale says he chose to take the criticism in stride.
I look back at it now and it's like, it is what it is. I can't do anything about it. You have to laugh or you cry. So I laughed.
I didn't want to show any weakness and be upset.
Reflecting on His Real Madrid LegacyDespite the tension at times, Bale says his achievements in Spain remain extraordinary - especially as a Welsh player breaking through at one of world football's most demanding clubs.
Obviously a lot of players go to Madrid to be a Galáctico but I went there to play football, so what I achieved as a Welsh player on the pitch abroad was actually incredible. I was always winning big moments.From his Champions League final overhead kick to his Copa del Rey solo run, Bale's legacy remains one of football's most decorated careers - even if the noise around him was often louder than the truth.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Agent asked Spurs to treat Gareth Bale like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo
- Real Madrid give frosty statement following Gareth Bale's departure
- 'Gareth Bale's transfer to China was 90 percent completed'
- How playing against Gareth Bale in 2013 convinced Paul Scholes to retire
- Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid despite Manchester United offering more money
Post a Comment