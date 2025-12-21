Thomas Vermaelen admits leaving Arsenal for Barcelona 'wasn't really necessary'
Table of Contents
|Photo: Getty Images
The Gunners lifted the famous old trophy three times in four seasons between 2013-14 and 2016-17, but their first triumph of that run coincided with the departure of Thomas Vermaelen, who left north London shortly after the 2014 final to join Barcelona.
A respected leader and former Arsenal captain, Vermaelen was a popular figure at the Emirates Stadium.
However, persistent injury problems curtailed his career, and the Belgian defender has now admitted that leaving London may not have been the right decision.
'I Felt Very Much at Home in London'Speaking to Ajax Showtime, Vermaelen reflected candidly on his Arsenal exit and suggested he could have stayed and fought for his place.
Looking back, I wasn't really unhappy at Arsenal and felt very much at home in London. In that sense, I didn't really need to leave.Despite those reflections, Vermaelen was keen to stress that he harbours no bitterness over the move.
I played less in the last year. Wenger opted for [Laurent] Koscielny and [Per] Mertesacker at the time. They made a good duo and conceded few goals.
I chose to leave, and a deal was made with Barcelona. If I had stayed, it could have worked out well.
I don't regret it, not at all. Those are also choices you make at the time.
Injuries Derail Barcelona SpellVermaelen's time in Spain proved frustrating.
A hamstring injury suffered with Belgium at the 2014 World Cup, during a group-stage match against Russia, set the tone for a Barcelona spell plagued by fitness issues.
Although he was part of a dominant Barça squad that enjoyed a stranglehold on La Liga, Vermaelen struggled for consistent minutes and later spent time on loan at AS Roma.
A Trophy-Laden Career Across Europe and AsiaThe former defender eventually ended his playing career in Japan with Vissel Kobe, adding further silverware to an already impressive collection.
Vermaelen retired having won domestic cups in four different countries, an achievement few players can match.
On the international stage, he earned 85 caps for Belgium and represented his country at four major tournaments, forming part of the generation that helped elevate the Red Devils to the world's elite.
Now aged 40, Vermaelen has remained involved in football through coaching, though he has admitted the game is no longer the central focus of his life in retirement.
Whilst injuries may have limited his time on the pitch, Vermaelen can reflect on a career filled with success, and on an Arsenal chapter that perhaps could have lasted just a little longer.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Nicklas Bendtner names one team-mate he never got on with at Arsenal
- Nacho Monreal says Arsène Wenger 'suffered' during final years at Arsenal
- How Arsène Wenger signed Arsenal icon after watching one match on TV
- Ex-director reveals why Arsenal sold Thierry Henry in 2007
- Barcelona in Cesc Fàbregas' DNA, says Thomas Vermaelen
Post a Comment