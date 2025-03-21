Ex-director reveals why Arsenal sold Thierry Henry in 2007
|Photo: FC Barcelona
Henry spent eight years with the North London club, scoring a magnificent 174 goals in just 254 appearances.
The Frenchman helped Arsène Wenger's side win two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and reach the 2005 Champions League final.
However, in an unexpected turn of events, Henry left the Emirates to join Barcelona for just £16 million in 2007.
The former AS Monaco and Juventus forward cited the departure of Gunners vice-chairman David Dein and continued uncertainty over Wenger's future as reasons for leaving.
And Edelman has now revealed that the Gunners decided to sell their record goalscorer because he was "on the downward trap".
Speaking to The Sun, Edelman, who was at the club when Henry left, recalled:
The reason Thierry moved on was because he was losing his speed. His game was basically all about speed. And if you lose your speed, then you're dead.Henry had three seasons at the Camp Nou, winning two La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey, Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup.
So, we got money for him despite the fact that he was on the downward trap.
It's like Kevin De Bruyne. Would you have been better to sell him for more money at the end of last year? Or keep him and risk that he'd keep going this season?
Meanwhile, Arsenal went nine years without a major trophy between their FA Cup triumphs in 2005 and 2014.
