Donald Trump awarded inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at 2026 World Cup Draw
|Photo: @DrStrangetwit
Trump, who has long expressed interest in winning the Nobel Peace Prize, had been widely expected to receive FIFA's new honour.
He maintains a close relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who has previously argued the U.S. leader deserved global recognition for his attempts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.
Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at the Kennedy Center, Trump insisted he had been unsure whether he would win the award, adding:
I don't need prizes. I just want to save lives.
A Prize for 'Exceptional Actions for Peace'FIFA described the new peace award as recognising "individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and, by doing so, have united people across the world."
Infantino presented Trump with a gold medal and a certificate commending his efforts to "promote peace and unity around the world."
He also handed Trump a gold trophy depicting hands lifting the globe, telling him:
This is your prize, this is your peace prize.Trump immediately placed the medal around his neck and thanked his family, including First Lady Melania Trump, whilst praising the cooperation between the 2026 World Cup host nations: the United States, Canada and Mexico.
He described working with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as "outstanding."
This is truly one of the great honours of my life.
A Departure from FIFA TraditionInfantino has frequently spoken about football's unique power to unite people across borders, but the peace prize represents an unusual shift for FIFA, which typically reserves major awards for sporting achievements and humanitarian work within football.
The honour also arrives at a politically complex moment.
Trump's administration is currently engaged in intense diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, whilst simultaneously facing scrutiny for lethal strikes on alleged drug smuggling vessels in the Caribbean.
Domestically, Trump has toughened his rhetoric on immigration in recent weeks.
Nobel Peace Prize Goes Elsewhere - But With a Nod to TrumpDespite Infantino's advocacy, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded this year to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.
In her acceptance speech, Machado dedicated part of the honour to Trump, thanking him for what she described as his "decisive support" for the Venezuelan democratic movement.
Trump's FIFA award, unveiled during one of football's biggest global events, ensured the build-up to the 2026 World Cup draw had an unusually political dimension, and brought a new level of visibility to FIFA's latest attempt to position football as a force for global unity.
