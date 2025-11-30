Iran withdraws from World Cup 2026 draw over U.S. travel restrictions

Photo: IRNA

Iran Says Only Partial Visas Approved

Context: U.S. Travel Restrictions Under Trump Administration

FIFA Seeks Assurances Ahead of 2026 Tournament

World Cup Draw to Proceed Without Iran

Iran has announced it will boycott the FIFA World Cup 2026 final draw in Washington, D.C., after several members of its football delegation were denied visas by the United States.The Iranian Football Federation confirmed the move through state news agency, saying the dispute extends "beyond football" and urging FIFA to intervene.The draw - which remains scheduled for Friday, 5 December 2025, at the Kennedy Center - will determine the group allocations for the expanded 48-team tournament.According to the federation's spokesperson, members of the delegation received only partial visa approvals, prompting the decision not to attend.The group had been expected to be led by Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, an AFC vice-president, and a member of two FIFA committees linked to World Cup operations.Iran notified FIFA of its withdrawal from the ceremony after the approvals fell short of what it considered acceptable.Officials said the decision aligns with the federation's principles regarding representation abroad.The visa issues come in the wake of President Donald Trump's June 2025 executive order , which imposed travel restrictions on citizens from 12 countries, including Iran.The order does contain exemptions for athletes, coaches, support personnel, and family members travelling specifically for major sporting events, including the FIFA World Cup.However, Iran argues that the exemptions were not applied consistently in its case.FIFA President Gianni Infantino has repeatedly stated that the United States has assured organisers that international visitors will be welcomed for the World Cup.Speaking recently at the FIFA Congress, he highlighted cooperation between FIFA and U.S. authorities via the White House Task Force on FIFA World Cups.Human Rights Watch has urged FIFA to monitor the situation closely and consider contingency plans should travel complications escalate.

Despite Iran's withdrawal, the draw for the 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, is scheduled to go ahead.



The tournament will run from 11 June to 19 July 2026, marking the first edition to feature an expanded group stage and record number of participating nations.



For now, the White House has not offered comment on Iran's boycott announcement, leaving uncertainty over whether the dispute will escalate further ahead of the global showpiece.

