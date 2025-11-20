Cristiano Ronaldo joins Donald Trump at White House dinner with Saudi crown prince

Trump Introduces Ronaldo to His Son Barron

My son is a big fan of Ronaldo. And Baron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you.

A Strategic Visit Ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Why Ronaldo Was at the White House

Ronaldo's Rare U.S. Visit

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here