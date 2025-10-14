Donald Trump jokes about Sheikh Mansour's wealth at Gaza peace summit
|Photo: AFP
The high-profile meeting in Sharm El-Sheikh brought together global leaders and diplomats to discuss efforts toward a lasting peace agreement between Israel and Gaza.
Sheikh Mansour attended the summit in his capacity as Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, leading the UAE delegation on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The delegation included senior ministers and advisers working to strengthen international support for an extended ceasefire.
Trump's Light-hearted Remark
As the two men greeted each other and posed for photos, Trump shook Sheikh Mansour's hand and made a joke referencing the Emirati royal's immense fortune.
A lot of cash. Unlimited cash. And he's a good man, too.The off-the-cuff comment quickly circulated on social media, drawing mixed reactions from both political observers and football fans.
Many pointed out Sheikh Mansour's vast influence in global sport through his ownership of City, which his Abu Dhabi United Group purchased in 2008 - a move that transformed the club and reshaped the modern Premier League.
Sheikh Mansour's Football Legacy
Trump points at UAE official during photo op and says, "A lot of cash. Unlimited cash." pic.twitter.com/mac8qIxknK— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2025
Under Sheikh Mansour's ownership, the Citizens have become one of Europe's dominant forces by winning 8 Premier League titles, 6 domestic cups, and their first-ever Champions League in 2023.
His investment not only redefined City's success but also fuelled debates about financial power and state-backed ownership in football.
Focus on Peace Talks
Despite the light-hearted exchange, the summit itself carried serious weight, with Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and regional leaders pushing for a framework to sustain the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.
