Cristiano Ronaldo sends Donald Trump 'Peace' shirt amid Israel-Iran conflict
Table of Contents
|Photo: @eucopresident
The shirt was handed to Trump by António Costa, former Portuguese Prime Minister and head of the European Council, during a photo opportunity at the recent G7 summit in Canada.
Trump, who held the shirt aloft for the cameras, smiled alongside Costa as the symbolic gift was unveiled - a reminder of sport's potential to transcend politics and conflict.
|Photo: @eucopresident
Ronaldo's message comes at a time of heightened global unrest, with tensions between Israel and Iran threatening to escalate into wider conflict.
Trump, speaking at the summit, pledged to help facilitate peace between the two nations, telling reporters:
I'm not looking for a ceasefire, we're looking at better than a ceasefire.
Football as a Force for Good
Whilst not involved in politics, Ronaldo's gesture carries symbolic weight.
One of the world's most recognised and influential athletes, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has often used his platform to speak out on global issues, and this subtle but powerful message reinforces the role sport can play in diplomacy and unity.
The Portugal captain has previously donated to refugee causes, cancer treatment for children, and COVID-19 relief, further proving he's a global ambassador both on and off the pitch.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Former kit man sues Arsenal over pro-Palestine social media dismissal
- Anti-Israel protestor chains himself to goalpost ahead of Scotland-Israel women's game
- Palestine FA urges FIFA to consider sanctions against Israel
- Cristiano Ronaldo urges Facebook followers to help raise funds for sick Portuguese baby
- Barcelona visit Israel as 'messengers of peace'
Post a Comment