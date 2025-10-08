Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football's first billionaire after record Al-Nassr deal
|Photo: @AlNassrFC_EN
The Portuguese superstar's updated deal is reported to be worth £492 million over two years, cementing his place as not just one of football's greatest players but also one of sport's richest figures.
According to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, Ronaldo's net worth now stands at £1.045 billion - the first footballer in history to reach that figure.
From Madeira to a Billion
Ronaldo's journey from humble beginnings on the island of Madeira to becoming the world's richest footballer has been remarkable.
After spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Al-Nassr in 2023, signing an eye-watering £173 million-per-year deal - a contract that has since been extended on even higher terms.
Critics questioned his move to Saudi Arabia, claiming it was financially motivated, but the 40-year-old forward has continued to deliver on the pitch, scoring 104 goals in 117 matches for Al-Nassr.
His wealth has also been fuelled by long-term partnerships with brands such as Nike, Armani and Castrol, as well as his global CR7 business empire, which includes hotels, gyms, and a fashion label.
Life Beyond Football
Ronaldo's recent contract extension reportedly includes a 15 percent stake in Al-Nassr, aligning with his long-term ambition to become a football club owner after retirement.
His extensive real-estate portfolio, ranging from luxury properties in Lisbon and Madeira to a sprawling new estate near Cascais, showcases how the Portuguese superstar continues to build a global legacy off the pitch.
Even at 40, Ronaldo remains one of the most influential figures in world sport, boasting more than 660 million Instagram followers - more than any other individual on the planet.
'Not Obsessed' with Retirement
Despite speculation surrounding his retirement, Ronaldo insists he's focused on living in the moment.
If you'd asked me 20 years ago, I might have answered differently.
Now I just live day by day, training session by training session, competition by competition. I don't make long-term plans.
